Legion Infrared Search And Track Pods Can Now Carry Their Own Datalinks For More Lethal Targeting

The U.S. Air Force and Lockheed Martin took the opportunity of the recent Northern Edge large force exercise in Alaska to trial a new datalink capability for the Legion Pod, which carries an infrared search and track (IRST) system, and is capable of accommodating other sensors and more. The resulting update means fighters carrying the pods are able to accurately determine the range of different aerial threats, providing higher-quality telemetry on targets, thus making them better able to engage them with their weapons, at long range, all without giving away their presence. The datalink breakthrough that was demonstrated at Northern Edge essentially coupled a pair of Legion Pods together, on two different Air Force F-15C fighter jets, so that the range of any given target could be determined “near instantaneously,” according to Lockheed Martin. An infrared search and track sensor, Lockheed Martin’s IRST21, is at the heart of the Legion Pod and is designed to passively detect and track other aircraft at extended ranges.

LOCKHEED MARTIN A company-provided diagram showing the datalinked Legion Pods as used at Northern Edge 21.

Unlike a radar, an IRST allows targeting to be conducted passively, so the hostile aircraft will not be alerted to the fact it’s been detected, nor will it be able to determine the location of the aircraft carrying the sensor. Another major advantage is that an IRST is not affected by electronic warfare jamming. Beyond that, targets designed for radio-frequency low-observability, such as stealthy combat aircraft and cruise missiles, are not immune to the IRST. It remains the best way to detect these targets at this time and when the IRST’s capabilities are fused with information from other sensors, including radar, both onboard the aircraft and off, it makes stealthy aircraft far more vulnerable to being successfully detected, tracked, and engaged.

On the other hand, there are some limitations to the effectiveness of these systems. For instance, atmospheric conditions can reduce the IRST’s range and acuity. Even more importantly, the IRST, in its basic form, is less able to provide a range calculation for a given target due to its ‘2D’ nature. Instead, the primary information it provides the pilot with is a bearing — the angle between the sensor and the target that’s been detected. Traditionally, a fighter pilot would be able to spot an aerial target using the IRST’s thermal optics, but would then have to use another device — typically radar — to determine how far away that target was, and how best to develop a firing solution to bring it down, if required. Otherwise, a shot could be taken without this information, albeit with a lower probability of kill. “With a datalink directly integrated into Legion Pod, it enables the system to provide full 3D (angle and range) tracks to the aircraft,” Jim Ni, one of Lockheed Martin’s IRST Programs managers, explained to The War Zone. “The superior angle resolution of the IRST system can be used to promote weapons-quality solutions at even greater ranges than traditional IRST systems. The addition of datalinks with our field-proven IRST21 systems support joint all domain operations (JADO) by sharing IRST tracks across the battlespace.”

Lockheed Martin The Legion Pod contains Lockheed Martin’s IRST21 sensor.

There are some workarounds to providing the triangulation that would greatly benefit the telemetry for an engagement, although they are less than ideal. You can read more about this and the IRST21’s capabilities in general in this in-depth piece of ours. Regardless, networking two aircraft with IRSTs together solves this issue. In a press release, Lockheed Martin likens the range-finding ability to human binocular vision — in which two eyes, rather than one provide us with rapid depth perception and a 3D view of the world. Essentially, two Eagles could team up during a counter-air mission and calculate accurate firing solutions without having to rely upon radar that would likely give away their positions. Since the IRST21 is intended to detect and track aircraft and other aerial threats at extended ranges, this enhances the capabilities of fourth-generation fighters equipped with the pods being able to engage targets at beyond visual range — and do it relatively stealthily. This is especially true when combined with tailored tactics and electronic warfare capabilities.

LOCKHEED MARTIN