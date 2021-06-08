Why The Destroyer USS Howard Left Port Flying A Bright Red Flag Adorned With An Asian Dragon

We here at The War Zone are always on the lookout for notable and unique flags flying from U.S. Navy warships, which often have some very interesting history behind them. Yesterday, our Twitter contact @cjr1321 spotted the Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Howard leaving San Diego flying a bright red flag emblazoned with an ornate East Asian-style dragon and the word "victory" in large gold-colored letters. The flag appears to be based on parts of the ship's coat of arms, which makes references to its namesake, Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Marine Corps First Sergeant Jimmie E. Howard, as well as a Wickes class destroyer of the same name that served during World War II. The current USS Howard, also known by its hull number DDG-83, is a Flight IIA Arleigh Burke class destroyer homeported in San Diego and assigned to the Navy's Pacific Fleet as part of Destroyer Squadron Nine. The destroyer was commissioned in 2001, becoming the fifth Flight IIA subvariant and the 33rd ship in the class, overall, to enter service.

@cjr1321 USS Howard leaves San Diego on June 7, 2021, flying its red flag.

@cjr1321 A better look at the flag with the dragon and the word "victory."

A dragon that is very similar to the one seen on the flag the ship was flying as it departed San Diego, as well as the word "victory," also appears on Howard's official coat of arms. The word victory on the flag appears to simply reference the ship's motto, which appears on a scroll in the coat of arms, and is "Ready for Victory."

USN USS Howard's official coat of arms.

The meaning behind the dragon, which has become a symbol generally associated with the ship, is more involved. "The oriental dragon denotes service in the Pacific and the fighting spirit demonstrated by the platoon under the leadership of Gunnery Sergeant Howard," according to an entry on the website of The Institute of Heraldry (TIOH), a U.S. Army-run organization that manages the design of heraldic devices and unit insignia across the services. That latter part refers to actions during the Vietnam War that led to Jimmie E. Howard being awarded the Medal of Honor.

Jimmie E. Howard joined the Marines in 1950. Two years later, he was sent to Korea to join the 1st Marine Regiment's 4.2-inch mortar company as a forward observer. 1st Marines had been fighting on the Peninsula since 1950, taking part in the amphibious landings at Inchon and then in the grueling Chosin Reservoir Campaign. Then-Corporal Howard was awarded a Silver Star, as well as for his actions between Aug. 12 and 15, 1952, where he helped call in 4.2-inch mortar fire on hostile forces from an observation post while it was under direct attack, even after being briefly knocked unconscious by an enemy mortar round. Injuries he sustained from a second incoming mortar round finally forced his comrades to take him to a rear area to receive medical attention. After an armistice ended most of the active fighting on the Korean Peninsula in 1953, Howard continued to serve with the Marines in various roles while assigned to different units over the next decade or so, including as a member of the 1st Force Reconnaissance Company and as a Counterguerrilla Warfare Course instructor within 1st Marine Division. In April 1966, Howard, by then promoted to Gunnery Sergeant, found himself in South Vietnam as a platoon leader with Company C, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, part of the 1st Marine Division. Howard's platoon of reconnaissance Marines, which also included two Navy corpsmen, were airdropped onto Hill 488 in that country on June 13 of that year. Six other teams from the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion were also sent into the area as part of this large-scale operation, which had the main goal of locating the headquarters of a major North Vietnam unit.

USMC Reconnaissance Marines in Vietnam.