MC-130J Commando II Simulated Launching A Pallet Of Cruise Missiles During A Mock Strike Mission

In addition, while the Air Force, so far, has primarily been conducting Rapid Dragon testing with an eye toward launching missiles from the combat-proven and increasingly popular JASSM family, which also includes the AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile derivative, it's hard to see the concept not being readily adaptable to different munitions and other novel payloads. This could include swarms of networked munitions, which the Air Force is developing as part of its separate Golden Horde program , as well as autonomous drones with swarming capability . At least one earlier test involved the release of a pallet loaded with examples of a new munition design called the Cargo Launch Expendable Air Vehicles with Extended Range, or CLEAVER .

As Dr. Evans noted, the Rapid Dragon demonstration during Northern Edge 2021 also highlights work the U.S. Air Force, as well as the U.S. military as a whole, is doing with regards to the development of advanced networking concepts to support various aspects of future operations. Given that no actual missiles were launched in this particular instance, the fact that targeting data was communicated to an MC-130J flying over or near Alaska from a distributed array of nodes via a command and control center in Louisiana, thousands of miles away, may be the most impressive aspect of this test.

Separately, the Air Force has also been using Rapid Dragon to explore new contracting mechanisms and rapid prototyping and testing concepts that could help speed up the development and fielding of various new capabilities.

"Now, more than ever we must take a different approach to how we deliver capability to the warfighter," Chris Ristich, head of SDPE, said in a statement following the Rapid Dragon demonstration at Emerald Warrior earlier this year. "Lengthy formal acquisition programs won’t deliver the Future Force we need, and Rapid Dragon demonstrated that through collaboration and well thought-out programs, we can rapidly field relevant capabilities to meet the demands of today and tomorrow."

At present, SPDE plans to conduct additional drop tests in the coming months that will involve MC-130Js and C-17As releasing more complete prototype palletized launch systems. The goal is to conduct an actual live-fire test of the entire system before the end of the year.

At the same time, to prove Rapid Dragon is truly viable, the Air Force will also need to address questions about how it would balance operational airlift requirements with requests for additional strike capacity during an actual conflict. The service, as well as U.S. Transportation Command, has publicly discussed the risk of airlift shortfalls, especially in potential future high-end fights, in recent years. This, in turn, has prompted talk about novel logistics concepts, especially idea for how to provide additional capacity to support global strategic airlift requirements, to include a new U.S. Space Force-led program to explore the use of large rockets to deliver payloads anywhere in the world on very short notice, which you can read more about here.

Regardless, the mock launch of JASSM-ERs from an MC-130J during Northern Edge 2021, supported by information passed across great distances through various advanced networks, underscores how serious the Air Force is right now about turning the Rapid Dragon concept into a real operational capability.

