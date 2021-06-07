The Navy’s Tanker Drone Makes History By Refueling A Manned Aircraft For The First Time

“This history-making event is a credit to our joint Boeing and Navy team that is all-in on delivering MQ-25’s critical aerial refueling capability to the fleet as soon as possible,” said Leanne Caret, President and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security. “Their work is the driving force behind the safe and secure integration of unmanned systems in the immediate future of defense operations.”

“This flight lays the foundation for integration into the carrier environment, allowing for greater capability toward manned-unmanned teaming concepts,” said Navy Rear Admiral Brian Corey, head of the Program Executive Office for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons. “MQ-25 will greatly increase the range and endurance of the future carrier air wing — equipping our aircraft carriers with additional assets well into the future.”

“This is our mission, an unmanned aircraft that frees our strike fighters from the tanker role, and provides the carrier air wing with greater range, flexibility and capability,” added Navy Captain Chad Reed, program manager for the Navy’s Unmanned Carrier Aviation program office (PMA-268). “Seeing the MQ-25 fulfilling its primary tasking today, fueling an F/A-18, is a significant and exciting moment for the Navy and shows concrete progress toward realizing MQ-25’s capabilities for the fleet.”

The first fuel transfer between the MQ-25 and a manned aircraft was used to collect various data relating to airwake interactions — how aerodynamic flows between the two platforms behave — as well as the reliability of guidance and control systems. With the data gathered, the test team will examine whether any changes needs to be made to the drone’s flight control software.

While the June 4 demonstration is the first time in history that air-to-air refueling of a manned aircraft has been accomplished with an unmanned tanker, the concept of using drones in refueling operations is not without precedent.

In 2015, Northrop Grumman and the Navy successfully demonstrated fully autonomous aerial refueling using the X-47B Unmanned Combat Air System Demonstration (UCAS-D) drone, which refueled in flight from a contractor-operated Boeing 707 tanker. That was the first time an unmanned aircraft had been refueled in-flight.