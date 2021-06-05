Long In Development Hypervelocity Rounds For Navy Railguns And Deck Guns Killed Off In Budget

Earlier this week, The War Zone was first to report the U.S. Navy's program to develop an electromagnetic railgun appeared to be all but formally canceled in its proposed budget for the 2022 Fiscal Year. Now, it has also emerged from that service's budget request that it plans to stop working on the specialized, high-speed, multi-purpose projectiles for that weapon, versions of which were also being developed for use in other more conventional guns, at least for the time being.

Military.com was first to spot a section in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget documents outlining the Navy's decision to stop the development of the Gun-Launched Guided Projectile (GLGP) program, a project previously known as the Hyper-Velocity Projectile (HVP). By at least 2014, work on this family of projectiles had been spiraled off of the larger railgun effort, which had begun in 2005.