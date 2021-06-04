The Last Time A Japanese Warship Shot Down A U.S. Navy Plane Was Actually Not So Long Ago

Spitting out up to 4,500 rounds of 20mm ammunition a minute from its M61 Vulcan cannon, the venerable Mark 15 Phalanx close-in weapons system, or CIWS — pronounced “sea-wiz” — has long been the last line of defense for numerous surface combatants operated by the United States and its allies. Aircrews are well aware how devastating this type of weapon can be, but for two U.S. Naval Aviators aboard an A-6E Intruder strike aircraft, they got to experience it first-hand. Luckily, both survived the encounter without serious injuries. On June 4, 1996, pilot Lieutenant Commander William Royster and bombardier-navigator Lieutenant Keith Douglas, assigned to Attack Squadron 115 (VA-115), the “Eagles,” were taking part in the biennial Rim of the Pacific maneuvers, or RIMPAC, which has long been billed as the world’s largest maritime exercise. They were in A-6E Bureau Number 155704, flying off the Forrestal class aircraft carrier USS Independence, which was based in Atsugi, Japan.

Japanese Ministry of Defense JMSDF destroyer Yugiri (DD-153) underway. The two Phalanx mountings are visible left and right above and behind the bridge.

At around 4:15 pm local time, as part of these drills, the Intruder was towing a target, not a role the all-weather strike aircraft is often associated with, but an important one for testing the readiness and accuracy of naval air defense weaponry — in this case, the two Phalanx aboard the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Asagiri class destroyer Yugiri (DD-153).

Royster and Douglas, in the A-6E, were towing a roughly six-foot target around 1,500 miles west of Hawaii. The jet was at an altitude of 700 feet and a speed of 340 knots. According to U.S. officials, the target was trailed around 2.5 miles behind the jet, while Toshinori Yanagiya, the Japanese Ministry of Defense official responsible for training, told Reuters the tow cable was just 100 meters — around 300 feet.