Two Iranian Navy Ships Are About To Sail Into The Atlantic And That's A Big Deal

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has openly talked about buying weapons from Iran and there have been reports in the past of growing military and non-military cooperation between the regimes in the two countries. Both countries are subject to significant international sanctions, especially from the U.S. government and with a major emphasis on preventing them from making money from their oil and related industries.

“The delivery of such weapons would be a provocative act and a threat to our partners in this hemisphere,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement earlier this week. “As such, we would reserve the right to take appropriate measures — in concert with our partners — to deter the delivery or transit of such weapons.”

Last year, Iran sent multiple shipments of gasoline, via tanker ships, to Venezuela. In August 2020, the U.S. government notably announced that it had succeeded in using legal mechanisms to stop four Liberian-flagged tankers that had been bound for Venezuela carrying Iranian gasoline and seize their cargoes. Those ships were detained near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Iranian-made fast attack missile boats could certainly bolster the Venezuelan Navy's own capacity to deter any such attempts to intercept commercial ships closer to its own shores, as well as its ability to conduct more general coastal patrol missions. Last year, Maduro's regime brushed off an attempted coup, details of which continue to emerge and have only become more bizarre as time has gone on, which included mercenary forces, some of whom were veterans of U.S. special operations units, arriving by sea in small boats.

It's also possible that Iranian personnel could use the fast attack craft in upcoming exercises together with Venezuelan forces.

Similarly, Makran and Sahand could demonstrate Iran's own ability to provide immediate security for future shipments of gasoline, or anything else, to Venezuela or other countries. It is important to note that, while Iran has often touted Sahand as a destroyer or a frigate, the 2,000-ton-displacement ship, which is a derivative of British-made warships supplied to the Shah's Iran in the 1970s, is much more accurately categorized as a corvette. There is also nothing to support previous Iranian claims that the ship has any "stealth" design features.