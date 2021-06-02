Arguably The Iranian Navy's Most Critical Vessel Has Sunk In The Gulf Of Oman

One of Iran’s most important naval vessels, previously the biggest in its fleet, the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy replenishment ship Kharg has caught fire and sunk in the Gulf of Oman, with the cause of the blaze still under investigation. The fire reportedly broke out in the engine house at around 2:25 am local time today and the ship sunk around 20 hours later, after efforts to put out the blaze failed. Reports from semi-official Iranian news agencies suggest that approximately 400 crew were on board as part of a training mission. All were apparently evacuated by other boats and helicopters before the 679-foot ship went down around six miles from the Iranian port of Jask, near the Strait of Hormuz. A spokesman from the Iranian Navy said the fire was so intense that half of the ship’s hull melted and broke off. Around 20 sailors apparently received minor injuries during the incident and some received treatment at the naval hospital in Bandar Abbas, a port city in southeastern Iran that is situated along the strategic Strait of Hormuz that is home to the Iranian Navy's main base of operations.

Hossein Esmaili/Mehr News Agency IRIS Kharg.

The IRIS Kharg was ordered during the rule of the Shah and completed in the United Kingdom in 1977 as a modified Ol class fleet replenishment oiler. Post-revolution, it was finally delivered to Iran in 1984 after protracted negotiations. The vessel served in the Iran-Iraq War, but since then, it has been increasingly used to support operations further from Iran's own shores, including venturing as far as the Asia-Pacific region, with a visit to China in 2013. Other high-profile actions included anti-piracy missions in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Although completed as a replenishment ship to support other vessels underway at sea, the Kharg has also been used to transport cargo and as a helicopter platform, with both a helipad and hangar facilities. For many years, the Kharg was essentially the only Iranian naval ship capable of longer-range operations and as such its capabilities were regularly talked up to an absurd degree, with it frequently being described as a ‘helicopter carrier.’

The cause of the fire is unconfirmed, but so far there are no indications one way or the other that the incident might have been the result of hostile action. However, the loss of the vessel comes after a period in which there has been a series of explosions aboard other ships in the Gulf of Oman, although, so far, none have apparently sank. The U.S. Navy has blamed Iran for targeting vessels with limpet mines and has presented footage showing members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded example of one of these devices from a ship. Tehran has consistently denied these accusations.