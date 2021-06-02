Cruise Missile Variant Of Navy's JSOW Glide Bomb Is On The Chopping Block

The U.S. Navy has reversed its plans to field a stealthy cruise missile derived from the AGM-154 Joint Stand-Off Weapon glide weapon, or JSOW. In lieu of these previous plans to acquire the AGM-154E Joint Stand-Off Weapon-Extended Range, or JSOW-ER, the service is now looking to buy another type of stealthy cruise missile, a design related to the AGM-158B Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extend Range, or JASSM-ER. The expectation had been that the Navy's F-35C Joint Strike Fighters would be able to carry JSOW-ERs internally, allowing them to employ the weapons while flying in their stealthiest configuration, something they will not be able to do with the JASSM-ER. The Navy's latest budget request for the 2022 Fiscal Year, which it released on May 28, 2021, as part of the larger U.S. military-wide budget proposal, makes clear that it has abandoned the JSOW-ER effort. The service has asked for no funding for JSOW research and development in the coming fiscal cycle because of that decision and the completion of work on cryptographic upgrades for the datalinks on the AGM-154C-1 JSOW variant. Separately, the service confirmed to Aviation Week that it had decided to purchase what it described as JASSM-ERs.

MKFI via Wikimedia An unpowered AGM-154 Joint Stand-Off Weapon (JSOW) glide bomb.

"JSOW Extend Range development has been removed from the program roadmap," the budget documents state bluntly. "The Navy has decided not to pursue JSOW ER capability."

USN The section of the US Navy's Fiscal Year 2022 budget request dealing with JSOW-related research and development.

The budget documents do not provide any additional information as to the reasons why the Navy made this decision.

In 2019, the Navy had announced plans to issue a sole-source contract to Raytheon, the current manufacturer of the JSOW, for the development of the JSOW-ER derivative. At that time, it expected to begin fielding these weapons, integrated onto its F-35Cs, as well as F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, no later than 2023. What the Navy's exact requirements for the JSOW-ER were are unclear, but Raytheon had previously pitched two different powered JSOW derivatives, both of which had the same general form factor as the original unpowered glide bomb. The company had flight-tested the second design, which had a Hamilton Sundstrand TJ-50 turbojet installed in the tail, in 2009, reportedly demonstrating its ability to hit targets out to a distance of nearly 265 miles.

Raytheon The tail end of a JSOW-ER prototype showing its turbojet engine.