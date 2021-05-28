Navy Confirms It Wants To Ditch Its Very Young Mk VI Patrol Boats In New Budget Request

The U.S. Navy has confirmed that it plans to divest all 12 of its Mk VI patrol boats as part of its budget proposal for the 2022 Fiscal Year. The War Zone was first to report that these patrol boats, the oldest of which are only six years old, were slated for early retirement. This announcement comes despite earlier indications that the service might have reversed this controversial decision.

The Navy expects to free up approximately $74 million by getting rid of the Mk VIs. This is "despite having spent nearly $200 million in recent years to buy the craft and establish training and support efforts," according to USNI News .

"The Navy reallocated the associated end strength savings to higher priority Navy programs," according to a Navy document highlighting various significant portions of its proposed 2022 Fiscal Year budget. "The final deployment for the affected Coastal Riverine companies is scheduled to be complete by approximately the end of 2021."

The timeline laid out in the 2022 Fiscal Year budget request is slightly delayed compared to what the Navy had originally considered for the divestment of the Mk VIs, which had previously been expected to be completed by the end of September of this year. In April, the service told Naval News that it had halted those specific plans, which had suggested that it might have reversed the decision to retire these boats entirely. However, Navy Lieutenant Rob Reinheimer, a service spokesperson, had also stated "we are not going to speculate on the program’s future."

The decision to acquire the Mk VIs was originally in response to an urgent request in 2007 from U.S. Fifth Fleet, which forms the core of Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), the top Navy command in the Middle East, for additional capacity to support the aforementioned mission sets. The service had originally planned to buy 48 of these patrol boats and was still publicly advocating for increasing the total size as recently as 2019.

In the end, however, only a dozen were purchased, which are now spread between Coastal Riverine units forward-deployed in the Persian Gulf, based in the U.S. island territory of Guam in the Pacific, and bases in the continental United States.

The Mk VI has a top speed of 45 knots and can cover a distance of up to 750 nautical miles, without refueling, when traveling at a cruise speed of 25 knots. This is significant endurance for these 85-foot-long, 72-ton-displacement patrol boats. These also have relatively impressive capabilities for a craft of their size, including a main armament consisting of two turrets with 25mm automatic cannons, one on the bow and one toward the stern, along with various machine guns.