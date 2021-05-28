Croatia Is Getting French Rafale Multirole Fighters To Replace Its Veteran MiG-21s

Croatia has officially announced that its next fighter jet will be the French-made Dassault Rafale, representing a huge advance in airpower capability for the Balkan country, which is a member of NATO but still operates the Soviet-era MiG-21 Fishbed. Confirmation of plans for a 12-jet Rafale buy should bring to an end a long-running saga to procure new fighter equipment for the country, which saw a previous deal for ex-Israeli F-16C/D Barak jets fall through. A Tweet today from the Croatian government’s official account on that social media site quoted Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic as saying that the French Rafale offer was chosen since it offered the best price and that “Croatia gets the best rated and equipped aircraft — Rafale F3R, in the latest standard.” The tweet added that the deal means Croatia will have “the most advanced fighter aircraft in this part of Europe.”

Gojanovic123456789/Wikimedia Commons A single-seat Croatian Air Force MiG-21bisD Fishbed fighter jet.

Certainly, the Rafales will provide a huge leap in capabilities for the Croatian Air Force, which will advance from a second-generation fighter armed with short-range air-to-air missiles, to an advanced fourth-generation jet offering active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, precision attack, and many other potential new capabilities.

The number of aircraft and the cost of the procurement was not immediately revealed, but Reuters has reported that 12 Rafales will be acquired at a cost of $1.22 billion. They will replace the Croatian Air Force’s current fleet of eight single-seat MiG-21bisDs and four two-seat MiG-21UMDs. At last count, according to AirForces Monthly, only four single-seat MiGs were actually available for their primary quick reaction alert air defense mission, due to serviceability issues. Croatia’s MiG-21s underwent a modest upgrade in Ukraine that was supposed to enable them to serve until 2024. However, this was primarily an overhaul and is in no way comparable to the extensive modernizations undertaken on Indian or Romanian MiG-21s, for example.

The Rafale won in Croatia against rival offers that comprised new Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70/72s, new Saab JAS 39 Gripens, second-hand Eurofighter Typhoons from Italy, and second-hand F-16s from Norway, Greece, or Israel. Efforts to find a successor to replace the aging MiG-21s date back well before this, however. The Croatian Ministry of Defense first launched the selection process for new fighters in mid-2015, although this had to be restarted when a new Croatian government was formed in late 2016. A deal for 12 second-hand Israeli F-16C/D Baraks, valued at around $500 million, which also including training support and a simulator, collapsed in 2019 after the U.S. Congress refused to approve the transfer of the jets. Under the Third Party Transfer (TPT) guidelines, U.S. officials requested Israel remove all its indigenous modifications from the aircraft before selling them to Croatia. Since the Baraks were heavily modified with indigenous avionics and weapons this would have been a significant undertaking. The selection process then experienced further delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, there have also been persistent concerns over whether Croatia can afford a highly sophisticated replacement for its MiG-21s. Although Croatia’s gross domestic product is slowly increasing, only 1.83 percent of this was allocated for defense spending in 2020, or just over $1 billion to cover the demands of the entire military — no other NATO nation operating fighter jets has a smaller defense budget.

Roberta F./Wikimedia Commons The cockpit of a Croatian MiG-21.