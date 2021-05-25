Israel Admits Iron Dome Battery Shot Down One Of Its Own Drones During Gaza Fighting

"Iran sent an armed drone to Israel from Iraq or Syria," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a press conference on May 20, speaking alongside visiting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. "Iranian forces launched the armed drone, which our forces intercepted on the border between Israel and Jordan."

At the same time, drones will also be a feature in any higher-end conflicts that Israel is likely to find fighting in the future. Amid the fighting in Gaza, the IDF also shot down what was described as an Iranian "armed drone" near Israel's border with Jordan.

It remains unclear who Netanyahu was referring to specifically when he said "Iranian forces" and whether he may have been referring, in part, to Iranian-backed proxies that operate across the Middle East. In the past, Israel has accused members of the Quds Force, the arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responsible for conducting operations outside of that country, of directly leading attacks on Israel, including from Syria, in instances where proxies were also involved.

It's also important to note that there have long been issues surrounding discrimination and so-called non-cooperative target recognition (NCTR) when it comes to air and missile defense, generally. It is very unlikely that Skylark and other drones of similar size, and even some larger designs, carry commercial transponders, let alone the kinds of highly specialized identification friend or foe (IFF) gear found on more traditional military aircraft that is intended to help prevent this kind of fratricide. Without these systems to help rapidly identify aircraft, air defenders have even tragically mistaken commercial airliners for threats on more than one occasion. Friendly-fire incidents have occurred in spite of the presence of IFF systems, too.

Of course, the increasing use of smaller drones that may not even be physically able to accommodate IFF systems will certainly add a new dimension to these issues. It may simply turn out that such losses become an accepted part of future operations, at least to some degree, helped by the fact that there is no risk in these situations to a human pilot.

All told, it's hardly surprising that Iron Dome's accidental shootdown of the Skylark would give IDF officials pause, even if a solution or solutions to the underlying issues may be readily apparent. The recent fighting in Gaza put immense strain on Iron Dome batteries, highlighting the challenges that continuous mass saturation attacks pose to the system, in general, something The War Zone recently explored in depth.

That reality already presents significant incentives for Israel's opponents to simply expand their rocket and drone arsenals with hopes of overwhelming these defenses. One would imagine that the IDF might be worried that news of this friendly fire incident could also inform how militants and terrorists seek to employ their own drones in the future to try to confuse Israeli air and missile defense personnel.

It is already well established that swarms of fully autonomous networked drones, and even mass drone attacks with a lower degree of coordination, inherently have the ability to overwhelm defenders and otherwise make it hard for them to respond in the most efficient manner. Various other countries are no doubt keeping a close eye on this new news about Iron Dome's performance during the recent fighting in and around Gaza in order to inform both future drone and counter-drone efforts.

It will be interesting to see what new details may now begin to emerge about this incident and what it might mean for Iron Dome, as well as broader efforts to counter the growing threat of hostile drones in what is likely to be increasingly congested airspace over future battlefields.

