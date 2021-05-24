Russian Tu-22M3 Backfire Bombers Appear Over Syria And They Could Be There To Stay

The emergence of photos and videos of Russian Tu-22M3 Backfire-C bombers apparently taken in Syria’s coastal Latakia province suggests that the aircraft are now operating, for the first time, from Moscow’s Khmeimim airbase outpost in that country. Earlier this year, The War Zone examined runway extension work at the base which would help accommodate the big swing-wing bombers, and you can read more about that here. The latest imagery, posted to Twitter as well as the Russian Telegram social media network, purportedly dates from today and shows a pair of Tu-22M3s — which are only operated by the Russian Aerospace Forces, or VKS. While the bombers are only seen in the air, and not on the ground at the base itself, the fact that at least some of the images show the landing gear extended points to the aircraft almost certainly operating from Khmeimim.

Russian Ministry of Defense A VKS Tu-22M3 returns to its base at Shaykovka in December 2017 after a deployment in support of the Syrian campaign.

While the recent work at the base, including extension of one of the runways by around 1,000 feet, bringing it to a length of approximately 10,500 feet, would help support longer-term deployments of these large and frequently heavily laden aircraft, it remains possible that the Backfires are only making a fleeting visit to Syria.

PHOTO © 2021 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION / GOOGLE EARTH Satellite images, the most recent dated Decmber 14, 2020, showing extensions being added to both ends of the western runway at Khmeimim.

That the Tu-22M3 has a role to play in Syria’s ongoing civil war is clear enough, since the bombers have been utilized in the conflict in the past. Their use in the conflict has been not insignificant, as part of Moscow’s efforts to prevent the collapse of the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar Al Assad.

Between November 2015 and August 2018, Tu-22M3s completed 369 combat sorties over Syria, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. For these, the bombers initially operated from Mozdok Air Base in North Ossetia, North Caucasus, the most southerly Russian airfield able to accommodate them.

For a period in August 2016, Tu-22M3s also flew bombing raids over Syria from Hamedan Air Base in Iran, but this arrangement quickly broke down and Iran withdrew permission for Russian access to the airfield.

AP Tu-22M3 bombers at Hamadan Air Base in Iran in 2016.