Nobody Told Me Someone Built This Crazy Mansion With A Full-Size Airwolf Replica On The Roof

I was doing some research on a Bell 222 whose operator has painted the helicopter in the classic Airwolf two-tone scheme when I came across what is among the most lavish homes in America—one that came replete with a full-size replica of Stringfellow Hawke's beloved "Lady." The absolutely mind-boggling mansion in question, which is called "Billionaire" and was built by LA developer Bruce Makowsky, is perched high over Los Angeles in one of the most exclusive areas of Beverly Hills. It originally had an asking price of a whopping $250M when it was listed in 2017.

For the ultimate Airwolf fan, you can look at it like buying the helicopter and the house is free!

No really, even for this part of the Los Angeles area, this place is absolutely bonkers. Louis Vuitton bowling alley? Check. James Bond-themed movie theater? It's got that. It even has its own ultralounge garage. Yes, you read that right, basically a gallery-like garage that takes up an entire floor and acts as your own personal vegas-like hostpot—one packed with $30M worth of exotic vehicles. The entire place is a big send-up to vehicles and industrial design.

Listen, at the time of it being put-up for sale, this was the most expensive house listed in America, OK. So yeah, we are talking batshit money here.