Hyper-Realistic Training Event Simulated The Crash Of A Fighter Jet Over Wisconsin (Updated)

UPDATE: According to Major Mark Graff, the public affairs spokesperson for exercise Mobility Guardian, it turns out that there was no crash or collision. What was intercepted over radio was a hyper-realistic exercise where the collision of two fighter aircraft was simulated, as well as the ensuing response, including the tankers and transports reacting to the incident. There was no declaration of an exercise that was heard during those radio transmissions, which you can hear below. The fighter pilots' communications were apparently simulated by people on the ground. This is the official line at this time.

Here is our original article:

The following are the details according to a radio interceptor monitoring an exercise in the area: