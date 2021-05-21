Land-Based Strike Version Of Navy's Long-Range Air Defense Blasting Missile Breaks Cover

Northrop Grumman is developing a new derivative of its AGM-88G Advanced Anti-radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range, or AARGM-ER, designed specifically for surface-to-surface strikes against targets on land and at sea. The company says that the weapon leverages work it has already doing on both the AGM-88G, a U.S. Navy-led project, and a general air-to-surface derivative, the Stand-in Attack Weapon, or SiAW, which it is developing for the U.S. Air Force. It is also be designed with an eye toward being able to use a launch system installed inside a shipping container, a concept first unveiled for AARGM-ER three years ago that The War Zone was first to report on. The Virginia-headquartered defense contractor included a product sheet on what it is presently calling the Advanced Reactive Strike Missile, or AReS, in the materials it released as part of the annual Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC), which ended today. The National Defense Industry Association (NDIA) held this event virtually, for the second year in a row, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

USN A US Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet with captive-carry AARGM-ER test article under its wing during a flight test.

This appears to be the first public mention of AReS, which comes four years after the Navy officially initiated the development of the AARGM-ER and three years after the SiAW program emerged publicly. The Navy plans to field the AARGM-ER on the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler and it will also be able to fit inside the internal bays on the service's F-35C Joint Strike Fighters. The Air Force's F-35As are also set to carry AARGM-ER, as well as SiAW, internally. From the very beginning, it has been clear that the AGM-88G's design is highly modular and that this was a deliberate decision to support the development of additional variants and derivatives. Before AReS' appearance, there had already been talk about an air-launched anti-ship missile based on the AARGM-ER.

USN A briefing slide that offers a look at the internal components of the AARGM-ER, highlighting its modular design, and offering additional details about the weapon.

"Leveraging already fielded Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) technology, Northrop Grumman’s surface-to-surface strike weapon, AReS, is a natural continuance of the rapidly evolving AARGM family of weapons," the marketing literature says. The missile is a "surface-launched extended range strike weapon for land and sea targets in complex A2/AD [anti-access/area denial] environment."

The are no specific performance specifications given for the AReS in the product sheet, but Northrop Grumman says that it, like AARGM-ER and SiAW, will fly at supersonic speeds. The exact ranges of the AARGM-ER and the SiAW are also unknown, but are expected to be significantly greater than that of the existing AGM-88E Advanced Anti-radiation Guided Missile (AARGM), from which the AGM-88G itself is derived. The AGM-88E has a range of around 80 miles and hits Mach 2 during sprint toward the target in the terminal phase of flight, according to publicly available information. The AReS brochure says that it will be capable of "employment beyond the range of enemy cruise missiles and integrated air defense systems," which would indicate a maximum range of at least hundreds of miles. It's not clear whether AReS will use one or more additional propulsion stages or additional rocket boosters to achieve that, but the marketing material does say that "utilization of existing booster(s) reduces integration risk." Aviation Week's Defense Editor Steve Trimble Tweeted out that Northrop Grumman is looking at using a Mk 72 booster, which is presently used on variants of the Navy's SM-3 and SM-6 missiles, or a Mk 135, found on the Tomahawk cruise missile, on the AReS together "with a new interstage."