Two US Navy T-45 Goshawk Jet Trainers Collide In Mid-Air Over Texas

Details are still scarce, but news is coming in of a mid-air collision involving two U.S. Navy T-45 Goshawk jet trainers, near Ricardo, Texas, around nine miles south of their base at Naval Air Station Kingsville. The jets collided at around 11:00 AM Central Time. While one of the jets managed to recover to the base, the other crashed after the instructor and student pilot had safely ejected.

The Navy confirmed that one pilot was taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Kleberg for minor injuries and that the incident is currently under investigation.