A Boeing 707 That Survived The ‘Black September’ Hijacking Spree Is Getting Scrapped

At an abandoned airport in Berlin, a derelict Boeing 707 airliner tells a story of Cold War intrigue, international terrorism, and the changing fortunes of the German capital. But time is now up for the decaying jet, and the excavators have moved in to begin breaking up this historic aircraft. At first glance, you might think the 707, sitting forlornly at the edge of a forest, in a remote corner near the perimeter of the former Berlin Tegel Airport, could be a wreck used for training firefighters, or some kind of museum exhibit, but it’s been inaccessible for several years. Although long since faded by the effects of weather and decay, the blue and yellow colors formerly used by the German airline Lufthansa still adorn the airliner's hulk.

Dirk Grothe Looking decidedly the worse for wear, the 707 in its final resting place at Tegel Airport.

Look closely, and you’ll see the German registration D-ABOC, too, as worn by one of Lufthansa’s first 707s, the airline’s first jetliner, which propelled it into post-war modernity beginning in the late 1950s. The registration is a fake, however, and this particular aircraft never flew for Lufthansa — or any other German airline, for that matter.

Dirk Grothe A last glimpse at the flight deck before scrapping.

Dirk Grothe The interior was reconfigured with Lufthansa seating.

Dirk Grothe One of the 707’s four Rolls-Royce Conway engines.

Its story began in May 1961, when it was rolled out at Boeing’s Renton, Washington, factory with the manufacturer’s serial number 18071. The airliner, a 707-458 powered by four Rolls-Royce Conway turbojets, had been ordered a year earlier by Israel’s national airline El Al. It made its first flight in June 1961 and entered service with the Israeli flag carrier later that month with the registration 4X-ATB.

The airliner’s fortunes changed forever in September 1970, when it suddenly became a center of worldwide attention, in a series of events that would become known as ‘Black September,’ a name that would later be revived by a terrorist group. It also came amid a veritable pandemic of airline hijackings that year. Three years earlier, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a part of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), an umbrella group of militants then fighting to abolish the state of Israel and restore the nation of Palestine, had begun its campaign of hijacking airliners. Its first victim being a different El Al 707 that was diverted to Algiers in July 1968. The last hostages on board that flight were released after 39 days and the incident helped make the revolutionary organization a household name.

Dietrich Eggert/Wikimedia Commons El Al 707 4X-ATB at Cologne Airport in July 1970, just weeks before its attempted hijacking.

So began an airliner hijacking spree to bring their cause to a wider audience. This PFLP strategy reached its climax on September 6, 1970, when three aircraft from different airlines were hijacked almost simultaneously before a fourth was added to this ignominious collection days later. Of the first three, 4X-ATB had been en route between New York City in the United States and Tel Aviv, Israel, as El Al Flight 219, with 148 passengers and 10 crew aboard, when two terrorists, the Palestinian Leila Khaled and Nicaraguan Patrick Argüello initiated the hijacking. Khaled had already successfully commandeered another airliner, a TWA 707, in August 1969, taking it to Syria, where she was later released without charges. Since then, she had received cosmetic surgery to disguise her now-notorious identity.

PUBLIC DOMAIN Leila Khaled, aged 25, in Syria, her release following the hijacking of TWA Flight 840 in August 1969.

The El Al 707 had just departed Amsterdam, where it had made a brief stop, allowing the hijackers to board. “At Amsterdam airport, my comrade Patrick and I were stopped by Israeli officers,” she later recalled. “They searched our bags very thoroughly, but they didn’t find anything in there, because the grenades were in my pockets. We had passports from Honduras.” Drinks were being served when Khaled pulled out her two hand grenades and headed toward the cockpit, together with Argüello. The airliner was approaching the British coast and, as the pair began banging on the door to the cockpit, flight attendant alerted the flight crew to the situation. “Sit down, we are not going to be hijacked!” the pilot, Uri Bar-Lev, shouted to his co-pilot. Improvising a way out of the situation, Bar-Lev forced the airliner into a steep dive, resulting in brief zero-G conditions. Passengers vomited, while luggage, drinks, and personal effects were thrown around the cabin. Amid the chaos, the hijackers were thrown off their feet. Khaled was overpowered and pinned to the cabin floor. Argüello, also armed with a gun, lobbed his single grenade down the aisle, but it failed to detonate. He was hit over the head by a passenger with a whiskey bottle and then fatally shot by an Israeli sky marshal. Khaled, who had threatened to remove the pins from her two grenades with her teeth, was also hit over the head and knocked unconscious. One of the aircraft stewards had also been badly injured by a shot fired by Argüello. Nevertheless, this part of the hijacking plan, at least, had ended in failure, and the 707 touched down at London’s Heathrow Airport soon after, where Khaled was detained. Meanwhile, another two airliners that had been successfully hijacked by the PFLP — a TWA 707 and a Swissair DC-8 — had been flown to Dawson’s Field, a deserted military airfield in Jordan now renamed ‘Revolution Airstrip.’ A third, a Pan Am 747, proved too big for the airstrip and was instead flown to Cairo where its passengers disembarked, and it was promptly blown up. Altogether, 315 passengers and crew were now hostages in Jordan. The PFLP made demands for various prisoners to be released, including Khaled, in what was now the world’s biggest hijacking incident.

RuthAS/Wikimnedia Commons Douglas DC-8 HB-IDD was the Swissair aircraft that was hijacked and flown to Jordan.