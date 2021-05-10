Warning Shots Fired After Iranian Vessels Swarm American Missile Submarine In Strait Of Hormuz (Updated)

The Navy's Cyclone class patrol craft USS Firebolt had also fired warning shots , as seen in the video below, to chase away a group of IRGC boats that got close to American warships in the Persian Gulf on April 26. That followed an incident earlier in April in which IRGC boats, including a one-of-its-kind catamaran type, harassed U.S. naval vessels in the region.

Kirby said that the Iranian boats had "conducted unsafe and unprofessional maneuvers," but left the area after the second burst of .50 caliber rounds. Maui's crew had fired one burst when some of the IRGC boats came within 300 yards of the American naval formation and another when they closed to within 150 yards.

Top Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that this latest incident involved a total of seven U.S. ships, including Georgia. The Island class patrol boat USCGC Maui was also involved and was the vessel that fired a total of 30 warning shots from a .50 caliber machine gun, in two bursts, at 13 boats belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

A U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat fired warning shots earlier today at a swarm of Iranian boats that got worryingly close to a group of American naval vessels escorting the U.S. Navy's Ohio class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia through the volatile Strait of Hormuz . This is the third incident of Iranian boats harassing U.S. warships in the Persian Gulf region in a little over a month and the second time in two weeks that American forces have responded with warning shots .

It's not clear which direction Georgia and her escorts were sailing in the Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, during the incident today. The U.S. Navy made the highly unusual decision to actively highlight its arrival in the Persian Gulf in December 2020. The service said this was was the first time one of the four Ohio class guided missile submarines, or SSGNs, conversions of Ohio class ballistic missile submarines, or SSBNs, had entered this body of water in eight years.

This latest harassment comes just days after the Navy, together with the Coast Guard, seized a massive cache of weapons, including small arms and anti-tank guided missiles, believed to be on their way to Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, in the northern end of the Arabian Sea.

That deployment was clearly a message to Tehran, coming at a time of extremely high tensions between the U.S. and Iranian governments ahead of the first anniversary of the U.S. military's killing of IRGC General Qassem Soleimani. In January, Iranian authorities released a video reportedly shot from a Sea King helicopter that appeared to show Georgia sailing at periscope depth, effectively announcing its presence, near where Iran's military was conducting a major exercise.

UPDATE, 4:40 PM EST: The U.S. Navy has now released the following two pictures from the incident, along with additional information. The official press release says that the group of U.S. warships included the Navy's Ticonderoga class cruiser USS Monterey, as well as three Cyclone class patrol craft – the USS Hurricane, USS Squall, and USS Thunderbolt – along with another Coast Guard Island class patrol boat, the USCGC Wrangell.

USN IRGC boats near the USS Georgia and its escorts in the Strait of Hormuz on May 10, 2021.

USN USCGC Maui during the incident, with IRGC boats seen in the background.