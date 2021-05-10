Kratos Mako Loyal Wingman Drone Emerges With Major Modifications For Skyborg Trials

An example of the Kratos UTAP-22 Mako unmanned aircraft, as used in the recent flight test of an artificial intelligence-driven “computer brain,” is now engaged on further flight trials for the Skyborg program, but with a radically reworked appearance suggesting it’s now carrying additional sensors, perhaps including an infrared search and track system. Accompanying photos of the revamped drone were released by the Pentagon, which announced that the flight in question “was the closest a manned fighter has flown to an unmanned aircraft under autonomous control in the history of the Department of Defense.” Two photos posted recently to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service website show the modified UTAP-22 being accompanied by an F-16C fighter jet assigned to the Air Force’s 96th Test Wing, which operates out of Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and is the lead test entity for Skyborg. The milestone mission was conducted over the Gulf of Mexico, on May 5. The considerable over-water ranges in the Gulf of Mexico are already regularly used for missions involving ground-launched Kratos BQM-167A Skeeter target drones, upon which the UTAP-22 is based.

U.S. Air Force Major Nathan McCaskey, an F-16 test pilot with the 96th Test Wing, observes the modified UTAP-22 aircraft over the Gulf of Mexico, on May 5.

Compared to other examples of the UTAP-22 that we’ve seen before, the drone involved in the May 5 test appears to feature a significantly reshaped air intake for its underslung jet engine. Although the quality of the image is not ideal, it certainly appears that the intake has been made longer and deeper to accommodate a sensor above it. Based on the limited information that can be gathered from these images, the rear of the drone appears more or less unchanged.

U.S. AIR FORCE A much-enlarged image of the UTAP-22, with a black arrow indicating the apparently revised air intake, and a red arrow pointing to what appears to be an IRST housing.

As for the new fairing that appears to project forward between the UTAP-22’s fuselage and the F-16-like intake, this certainly looks similar to infrared search and track (IRST) sensors of the type that are now increasingly being carried on U.S. fighters in pod-mounted form. Last year, we reported on how these pods were being tested on both Air Force F-15C and Navy F/A-18E/F fighter jets. Above all, these kinds of sensors provide the pilot with the ability to identify, track and target aircraft, including stealthy platforms that cannot be easily “seen” on radar. Porting this kind of technology onto an unmanned loyal wingman-type drone would make logical sense. Distributing these sensors on loyal wingmen or autonomous drones and networking and fusing their info via datalink can help increase the quality of opposing aircraft tracks they produce via triangulation. An IRST sensor, unlike a radar, also has the advantage of operating passively, meaning a hostile aircraft wouldn’t necessarily be aware that it was being tracked or of a threat aircraft’s presence via its own radar emissions. If that sensor is carried by a stealthy, smaller platform, such as a UTAP-22, the chances of its being detected would be reduced still further. Indeed, it would be possible to envisage loyal wingmen drones using its IRST sensors to provide targeting to manned fighters whose own radar was being degraded by enemy jamming or by an otherwise deteriorated electromagnetic environment or not operating at all as to not give away the aircraft's presence, relying on telemetry from the expendable drones instead.

Kratos This is what the standard UTAP-22 configuration looks like, with its straight-shot ventral air intake and engine arrangement. This new configuration basically attaches a large serpentine duct to that with an area for a forward-facing sensor, likely an IRST, between the intake lip and the fuselage.

By extending the air inlet into more of a serpentine layout, it allows for another sensor to be mounted in a streamlined fashion on the centerline of the aircraft. This means that the nose could still carry another sensor, like a radar or electronic warfare package, simultaneously. In addition, the serpentine duct also may cut down significantly on the UTAP-22’s radar cross-section from the critical frontal hemisphere perspective. According to the provided caption, the UTAP-22 “was modified to operate under its own computerized control as part of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Autonomous Attritable Aircraft Experiment [AAAx].” That statement indicates the May 5 mission was a continuation of the test on April 29 in which a UTAP-22 carrying the Skyborg Autonomy Core System (ACS) from Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, AAAx being the name for the Skyborg flight test campaign. It also follows recent tests of the UTAP-22 flown with the Air Force’s KC-135 Stratotanker, intended to pave the way for the veteran aerial refueling tanker to serve as a communications node and potentially to control its own loyal wingman drones.

U.S. AIR FORCE A UTAP-22 carrying the Skyborg Autonomy Core System (ACS) launches from Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, during the previous, April 29, test flight. In retrospect, you can see the new configuration in this photo, as well.

U.S. AIR FORCE An underside view of the UTAP-22 seen during launch with its enlarged intake and ventral sensor arrangement.