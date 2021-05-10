About Those Custom Rifles Navy SEALs Were Seen Carrying On A Recent Training Mission

Raven Harris

Raven Harris

Raven Harris

Raven Harris

Raven Harris

The rifle's full upper assembly, which includes the barrel, gas block and tube, handguard/rail system, upper receiver, charging handle, forward assist, dust cover, and bolt carrier group, appears to be near-identical to Noveske's 10.5″ Gen III Shorty Upper, which you can check out on their website here. The specs are high-end and include a machined billet upper receiver and one of Noveske's highly regarded stainless steel barrels, which have a reputation for extreme accuracy.

Noveske Noveske's 10.5″ Gen III Shorty Upper

Check out the full details below:

Length– 10.5” Stainless Steel or Cold Hammer Forged 5.56 with 1/7 Twist or Stainless Steel 300BLK with 1/7 twist Gas Block– Lo-Pro, .750, pinned to barrel Barrel Extension w/extended feed ramps Upper Receiver Model– Gen III precision machined billet receiver from 7075-T6 w/extended feed ramps featuring anti-rotation interface with handguard Finish– Hardcoat type III anodizing, with Cerakote ceramic coating (Black) for ultimate finish and performance Charging Handle– Noveske Marked Geissele Super Badass Charging Handle Shot peened & MP tested bolt Auto carrier w/staked carrier key Handguard (options) NSR-9” (M-LOK) Free floating handguard w/1913 top rail both with Hardcoat type III anodizing and Cerakote ceramic coating (Black)

The 10.5" barrel length is common for the SEALs, and especially SEAL Team Six, which operates in a counter-terror role with missions occurring in urban terrain, aboard vessels, and even in underground structures. Requirements from the Naval Special Warfare community are what produced the Mk 18, also known as the Close Quarters Battle Receiver (CQBR), with its 10.3" barrel. Other U.S. special operations forces units, as well as other elements within the Navy and the Coast Guard, subsequently adopted those guns, as well.

The HK 416s that SEAL Team Six used on the Bin Laden Raid, which made the guns famous, used 10.4" barrels. Unlike those weapons, which use a piston arrangement to cycle the action, the Noveske setup uses direct impingement (DI) system, just like Eugene Stoner's original design and the M16, CAR-15, and M4 that came after it. You can read more about the debate of piston vs DI for AR-15 style rifles here.