Navy SEALs And Army Night Stalkers Captured In Amazing Photos During Virginia Exercise

I was really excited to obtain these photos after receiving some local information that helicopters had been flying up and down the beach near Dam Neck Annex in Virginia Beach, Virginia the day before with operators aboard. As an aviation enthusiast, the action sounded like it was worth the drive to Virginia Beach and sitting to watch with my Canon 90D and Tamron 150-600mm lens. It wasn't long sitting there before you could hear rotors turning and then seeing the pack of Little Birds and Blackhawks departing out of Dam Neck for flights down the beach or across the Chesapeake Bay. Overhead, two C-17s from Charleston, South Carolina circled waiting to airdrop boats out the back. Once everything hit the water it was hard to resolve any details from the heat and humidity coming off the miles of water between them and myself.

Later in the evening, a Chinook departed the annex with a watercraft slung below. This, I thought, was very impressive to see, and I was ecstatic that I was there on the beach getting to see this, much less capturing photographs. The Chinook perfectly placed itself and the slung boat right in front of me about a mile away and directly to my 12 o'clock with perfect lighting. What happened next, I didn't expect to see. A fast rope dropped from the bottom of the Chinook into the watercraft slung below. Operators started to fast-rope down into the boat. I was very humbled to watch these aviators flying and the operators doing their jobs.

All the operators made it into the craft and the Chinook sat the craft down into the water and the sling line detached. Then off the operators went. I went home feeling inspired and motivated seeing this level of military aviation all in one place. I'm very happy to be able to share that day's experience with The War Zone's readers.