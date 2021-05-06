Soviet-Designed An-2 Biplanes Are South Korea’s Secretive Aggressors

In the past, we’ve looked in some detail at the role that North Korea’s antiquated An-2 Colt biplanes could likely play in a conflict on the Korean peninsula, one that would embroil forces from the North, the South, and the United States. Among Kim Jong Un’s ramshackle air force, the An-2 has received a fair degree of coverage, boosted no doubt by its veteran biplane looks. On the other side of the DMZ, however, there exists a much more secretive military An-2 force — operated by North Korea’s foe, the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF). First, of the An-2, it’s worth remembering that when this rugged utility aircraft first appeared in 1947 it was already considered an anachronism, thanks to its biplane layout and wings and tail covered partly in fabric. That configuration was chosen by designer Oleg Antonov since it offered the best combination of light weight and low-speed performance; in fact, the aircraft manual has no stall speed.

Jerry Gunner/Wikimedia Commons The previous dark green scheme worn by the ROKAF An-2 fleet, photographed in 2005.

That capability made the An-2 perfect for applying chemicals over the Soviet Union’s vast collective farms, but also made it ideal for flying low and slow — across the DMZ, for example. After all, should conflict break out on the Korean peninsula, it’s widely expected that huge numbers of North Korean An-2s would swarm into South Korean airspace and deliver special forces troops directed against key targets. As well as delivering shock troops, An-2s can be armed with freefall bombs and rockets and could be expected to fly night-harassment sorties of the kind that plagued U.S. and U.N. forces during the Korean War.

NORTH KOREA STATE MEDIA A gaggle of An-2 biplanes drops North Korean commandos at low altitude.

Keenly aware of this potential slow-moving threat, South Korea has also built up a fleet of An-2s which are used as aggressors to train how best to defend against these tricky targets. For ROKAF fighters, in particular, detecting and shooting down a ground-hugging An-2 is by no means easy, so it makes sense to train aerial gunnery skills regularly against the biplanes. The same goes for ground-based air defenses, especially short-range air defense systems (SHORADS) and perhaps naval anti-aircraft systems, too. Indeed, the An-2s are located at Seongmu, only a few minutes flying time away from Cheongju, home to the ROKAF’s fighter tactics brains trust and its F-16 aggressor unit.