Probe Into Handling Of UFO Encounters Launched By Pentagon's Inspector General

According to Gough, no formal investigation has been opened into the unauthorized release of the photos and videos. She further declined to comment on any questions regarding the context of the video, or the accuracy of media claims that these videos depict advanced craft.

Though there are few publicly available details about the Pentagon’s activity regarding UAP, that is expected to change relatively soon. In June of 2020, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence requested a public report on the matter, expected to be released in the coming months. The committee’s request specifically acknowledged a lack of a “unified, comprehensive process within the Federal Government for collecting and analyzing intelligence on unidentified aerial phenomena, despite the potential threat.” The request called for a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence within 180 days, leading many observers to expect the report sometime in June of this year.

It is unclear if the Department of Defense Inspector General’s evaluation will impact the timing of that report. The War Zone contacted the chairs of both the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the Senate Armed Services Committee. They have provided no comment at this time.

It should be noted that the underlying facts of recent “UAP” incidents remain extremely limited. Shortly after our initial reporting on the 2019 USS Kidd incident, Task & Purpose reporter Jeff Schogol asked the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), Admiral Michael Gilday, about the status of the investigation. According to the CNO, the aircraft remain unidentified. He added, “it’s been reported there have been other sightings by aviators in the air and by other ships not only of the United States, but other nations – and of course other elements within the U.S. joint force.”