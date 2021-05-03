F-16s Are Now Getting Washed By Robots

The U.S. Air Force’s 149th Fighter Wing has revealed a unique robotic system now being used to wash down its F-16 fighter jets to keep them free of corrosion and extend their lifespan. The autonomous washing system is now a proof of concept but could be rolled out across the Air Force and potentially extend to many other aircraft types. In the accompanying images, the system, that uses robotic spraying arms, is seen being demonstrated on an F-16C at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, late last month. According to the Air Force, the robot can do the job of deep cleaning an F-16 in just one hour, a significant advantage over human technicians. Typically, this can take three to four people two days to complete, the ground crews being armed with hoses, brushes, and buckets of soapy water.

U.S. Air National Guard/Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso An F-16C being washed by the new autonomous system at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 28, 2021.

The new robot was programmed and tested at the 149th Fighter Wing under the AFWERX innovation initiative, a technology incubator the Air Force established in 2017. In this case, the technology for the automated washer has come from robotics specialist Wilder Systems, based in Austin, Texas, which has signed a memorandum of understanding with the 149th. Typically, a fighter jet like the F-16 would receive a wash every 180 days to prevent corrosion and prolong the lifespan of the airframe. Cleaning removes any built-up dirt and grime, which includes grease, oil, and hydraulic fluids, as well as soot from the engines, smoke from firing the gun and launching weapons, and environmental debris like insects.

If that kind of debris is not properly removed, it can become corrosive to the aircraft, attacking the metal substructure and parts of the aluminum frame. That can lead to potentially disastrous effects, including structural weakening and even structural failure. Other issues that can be brought on by grime-related corrosion include panels falling off and wheels cracking, making landings a potential hazard.

U.S. Air Force/Airman 1st Class Krystal M. Jeffers Cleaning an F-16 the traditional way, using buckets of soapy water, at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina.