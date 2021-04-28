U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Enters The Tense Black Sea Highlighting The Service's Overseas Presence

It's not necessarily surprising that Coast Guard ships generally avoid the Black Sea, which would be a very high-risk zone if a conflict with Russia were to break out. The Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet includes numerous full-size warships, as well as submarines, all armed with anti-ship cruise missiles, among other weapons. This is not to mention the country's land-based anti-ship cruise missile batteries and combat aircraft capable of conducting anti-ship strikes based in the region, including in Crimea , which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. Those forces are bolstered by other anti-access and area-denial assets, such as surface-to-air missile batteries, including ones equipped with the long-range S-400 system .

These ships also have an AN/SLQ-32(V)2 Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) electronic warfare suite and Mk 53 launchers loaded with Nulka anti-missile decoys . Mk 137 Super Rapid Bloom Offboard Countermeasures (SBROC) launchers can also launch decoy flares or chaff to confuse enemy radars or the seekers in radar-homing missiles.

That Hamilton is the first Coast Guard ship to enter the Black Sea in more than a decade makes good sense, too. The 4,600-ton-displacement Legend class cutters are presently the Coast Guard's most capable ships and are armed with a 57mm main gun, as well as Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) with a 20mm Vulcan cannon and various smaller machine guns. There has been discussion in the past about potentially arming these ships in the future with Harpoon anti-ship missiles, a capability that some Cold War-era Hamilton class cutters had for a relatively brief period between the 1980s and 1990s.

A member of USCGC Hamilton's crew stands watch as the ship heads toward the Black Sea from the Mediterranean Sea. Part of the ship's AN/SLQ-32(V)2 Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) electronic warfare system is seen behind them. A Turkish Coast Guard patrol boat is also seen sailing alongside.

The cutters have various radars and other sensors, along with a COMBATSS-21 combat management system, too. COMBATSS-21 is a derivative of the Aegis combat management system that is also found on both subclasses of U.S. Navy's Littoral Combat Ships (LCS), among other warships, and will be a feature on that service's future Constellation class frigates, too.

Beyond that, the cutters have a rear flight deck and a pair of hangars, allowing them to embark helicopters. There is also a rear well area for the deployment of smaller boats.

Hamilton's visit to the Black Sea also comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region following weeks of Russian forces pouring into areas along the country's borders with Russia, including in Crimea. Last week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the imminent withdrawal of at least some of those troops, who had deployed the region ostensibly as part of a snap readiness exercise. Other forces, however, will remain in position near Ukraine and the full extent of the purported drawdown remains to be seen.

On April 9, with that buildup still well underway, Turkish authorities had disclosed that two U.S. Navy destroyers were scheduled to head into the Black Sea. The 1936 Montreux Convention mandates that countries that do not have a Black Sea coastline must give advance Ankara notice about the deployment of naval vessels in and out of that body of water. That agreement also puts restrictions on the total combined tonnage of warships belonging to non-Black Sea states that deploy there and how long they can stay. The Dardanelles and Bosphorus are both fully within Turkey's territorial waters.

However, Reuters reported on April 14, citing Turkish officials, that the Navy was no longer planning to send destroyers into the Black Sea. So, Hamilton is also the first American military vessel to travel there since the Ticonderoga class cruiser USS Monterey and the Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner left in March. In January, two other Arleigh Burke class destroyers, along with a fleet oiler, had sailed into the Black Sea, triggering Russian anti-ship drills.