Royal Navy Is Painting Its Patrol Boats In WWI-Style Dazzle Camouflage

The British Royal Navy today officially unveiled its new River class offshore patrol vessel, wearing a ‘dazzle camouflage’ paint scheme of the kind famously employed during the two world wars. The complex geometric pattern has been applied to HMS Tamar, which will sail with it to the Asia-Pacific region this summer. “We’re really proud of our new paint scheme and the historical significance that it comes with,” said Lieutenant Commander Michael Hutchinson, commanding officer of HMS Tamar.

CROWN COPYRIGHT HMS Tamar in dry dock in Falmouth, after the dazzle paint scheme was applied.

“Different styles of dazzle were used by the Royal Navy on ships in various stations throughout the world and were are pleased to have been given an iconic new look before we deploy in the summer,” Lieutenant Commander Hutchinson added. Meanwhile, Commander David Louis, who heads up the Navy’s Overseas Patrol Squadron, admitted that dazzle “has much less military value in the 21st century although there is still value in littoral environments when viewed against the background of land.”

That is of particular significance for the latest Batch 2 River class offshore patrol vessels (OPVs), which are optimized for overseas service: typically including maintaining a permanent presence in the South Atlantic, supporting British Overseas Territories in the North Atlantic and the Caribbean, or operating in the waters of the Mediterranean and West Africa.

CROWN COPYRIGHT The bow of HMS Tamar in dry dock.

Reportedly, this is the first time that dazzle has been applied to any Royal Navy warship since World War II, although at least some British military vessels have received other types of unorthodox camouflage schemes, again primarily for operations in littoral waters, like the Oberon class submarines HMS Opossum and HMS Otus during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.