Navy SM-6 Missile Successfully Hit A Target Barge During Big Manned-Unmanned Teaming Test

The U.S. Navy has announced that a team of manned and unmanned assets spotted a mock surface target and then sent targeting information to the Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS John Finn, which then hit it with an SM-6 missile, yesterday. That live-fire event was one part of a huge drone-focused experiment that wrapped up today and that also included testing involving swarming capabilities, small drone boats, submarine-launched unmanned underwater vehicles, manned and unmanned platforms working together to conduct anti-submarine operations, and more. Navy Rear Admiral James Aiken, the commander of the experiment, formally known as Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem 21 (UxS IBP 21), along with Rear Admiral Robert Gaucher, the Director of the Maritime Headquarters at U.S. Pacific Fleet, provided the new details during in a call with reporters on April 26, 2021. The exercise had officially kicked off on April 19.

USN USS John Finn, the ship that fired the SM-6 missile during UxS IBP 21.

USN A picture showing the launch of the SM-6 from USS John Finn during UxS IBP 21.

Rear Admiral Gaucher said a total of 29 different unmanned systems had taken part in the event, with approximately 50 percent of them being unmanned surface vessels (USV), around 30 percent being unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV), and the remaining 20 percent or so being aerial platforms. The Navy has not provided a comprehensive list of the unmanned assets that participated in UxS IBP 21, but we do know a wide range of designs, from more traditional drones, such as the General Atomics MQ-9B Sea Guardian, to various tiers of USVs and UUVs, and even high-altitude balloons, were involved.

From the very beginning, at least publicly, the Navy has been most excited about the live-fire missile shoot component of this experiment. The service "wanted to prove that that worked by actually testing that with a live-fire shot," according to Gaucher.

The USS John Finn, one of four Arleigh Burke class destroyers taking part in the experiment, actually took the shot, though the Navy would not identify any specific systems that helped find the target or help cue the missile to it. Rear Admiral Aiken did say that the target that the SM-6 struck was "relatively small" and was "well-beyond line-of-sight" relative to the John Finn. The target, which was brought to the target area by the San Antonio class landing platform dock USS Anchorage, had been fitted "with a radar reflector, as well as a repeater to allow us to have ES [an electromagnetic signature] on it was well," Aiken added. Those features could have given the target radar and electromagnetic signatures more in line with a larger surface vessel. Perhaps more interesting, these features enabled the team of manned and unmanned assets, which included space-based sensors, to spot the mock enemy vessel and then provide targeting information to the John Finn without using any active sensors.

USN The target inside USS Anchorage's well deck.

USN The target being positioned.

"It was a really, really complex" kill chain, Rear Admiral Aiken explained. "It was totally passive," he continued, referring to the sensors employed, and "we used a fusing capability that we're actually doing some experimentation on." Passive sensors do not emit any signals of their own, though the communications systems necessary to transmit the information that they collect would. Still, reduced emissions make it more difficult for an opponent to realize that they're at least being surveilled, if not targeted, and even locating and attacking the emitting assets themselves. This all makes it more difficult for them to respond in a timely and efficient manner to any incoming attack. The Navy, as well as other branches of the U.S. military, have been increasingly looking at ways to mask the electromagnetic signatures of their own ships and other platforms, underscoring how these emissions can be a very serious liability in modern combat. It's also worth noting that this is yet another demonstration of the utility and flexibility of the SM-6 series of missiles, which is rapidly emerging as one of the Navy's most capable surface-launched weapons, as you can read about more here. Though designed primarily as an air and missile defense weapon, this missile also has a secondary surface-to-surface capability, as was on display in this experiment. A new, enlarged Block IB variant is now in development that will offer even greater capabilities in existing and new roles, including potentially as a hypersonic weapon interceptor. The U.S. Army is also in the process of adapting the SM-6 into a land-based surface-to-surface weapon.

Raytheon An SM-6 Block I or IA missile.

However, the missile shoot was only one part of this seven-day exercise. Rear Admirals Aiken and Gaucher both said that unspecified swarms were used to carry out mock attacks on a surface vessel. They did not say whether this involved drones in the air, USVs on the surface, UUVs below the waves, or some combination thereof, or how much of these swarms might have been simulated in some fashion as has occurred in other experiments. We do know that what was identified as a U.S. Marine Corps' Long-Range Unmanned Surface Vehicle (LRUSV), which has been linked to swarming technology development projects in the past, did take part in UxS IBP 21. The LRUSV program has been described in the past as a multi-part "tiered, scalable weapons system," at least some elements of which will be "optionally manned and they will carry multiple payloads, which they will be capable of autonomously launching and retrieving." A recently released update on the Marine Corps progress on its radical force restructuring initiative, known as Force Design 2030, included "Long Range Unmanned Surface Vessel with associated swarming drones" in a list of "Prioritized Investments."

USN A Marine LRUSV, in the foreground, takes part in UxS IBP 21. The Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Stockdale is seen in the background.