Watch This CV-22 Osprey's Rotor Downwash Absolutely Demolish A Hospital's Helipad

Despite the statements from Cambridge University Hospitals and EAAA, the loss of the helipad at Addenbrooke's could be cause for concern. Medical professionals often refer to the "golden hour," the first 60 minutes after someone experiences a traumatic and potentially life-threatening episode of some kind, during which there is the best chance to save, as well as avoid any serious complications. While there is an ongoing debate about the exact length of this treatment window, not being able to fly air ambulances directly to the hospital can only add time before a critically injured patient begins receiving care in an actual hospital, at least to some degree.

"Addenbrooke’s is the major trauma center for the region, therefore quick and efficient transfer of critically ill or injured patients to the hospital is vital," EAAA Medical Director Dr. Inyang noted.

Plane spotters on the ground during the incident were also worried that the flying debris could have damaged the Osprey or hit bystanders on the ground. These are very real concerns, as The War Zone explored in depth as part of our reporting regarding the misuse of U.S. Army National Guard helicopters to fly very low over protesters in Washington, D.C., last year, something you can read about in more detail here.

"I saw debris flying up in the air, my biggest fear was the helicopter. The worry was if the debris went above the roter [sic] it could have damaged the aircraft or, even worse, the people," Elliot Langran, a plane spotter who witnessed the incident, told ITV. "I’ve been all over the place across the world, but I’ve never seen anything like this."

This is, however, not the first time an Osprey has been involved in a similar incident. A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey injured 10 people during an event on Memorial Day in 2010 in Clove Lakes Park on Staten Island in New York City, when its downwash sent tree branches and other debris flying into a crowd as it came in to land.