Russia Says It Is Drawing Down Forces Near Ukraine But We Know Not Everyone Is Going Home

On top of all this, fighting has recently spiked in the Donbass and a water crisis in Crimea remains unresolved. It had been posited that one of the driving factors behind Russia's recent buildup might have been to coerce Ukraine somehow into supplying water to the peninsula, something it has refused to do since 2014, or to simply provoke a conflict in which it could occupy new territory and physically gain access to additional sources of freshwater. All told, there are still significant underlying issues that could easily lead to a new crisis between the two countries.

"This represents yet another unprovoked escalation in Moscow’s ongoing campaign to undermine and destabilize Ukraine," State Department spokesperson Ned Price had said in a statement on April 19. "This development is particularly troubling amid credible reports of Russian troop buildup in occupied Crimea and around Ukraine’s borders, now at levels not seen since Russia’s invasion in 2014, and other provocative actions by Russia-led forces at the Line of Contact [in the Donbass]."

If nothing has changed, these new maritime restrictions, which had been linked to unspecified naval exercises, will begin on April 24 and run through October 31. Russia had also curtailed access to certain airspace in the region in relation to the recent drills in Crimea, but it's not clear if those restrictions are still in place.

"I hope that no one will think of crossing the red line with Russia. And where this line will be, in every particular case, we will determine it ourselves," Russian President Vladimir Putin warned, somewhat cryptically, in his annual state-of-the-nation address yesterday.

"We want good relations...and really don't want to burn bridges," he continued. "But if someone mistakes our good intentions for indifference or weakness and intends to burn down or even blow up these bridges, they should know that Russia's response will be asymmetrical, swift, and harsh."

The Russian government, and Putin in particular, is facing an unusually strong wave of pressure, both on the international stage and domestically, in no small part over the fate of Alexei Navalny. Navalny, a long-time critic of Putin's and general anti-corruption activist, who survived an assassination attempt by the Kremlin last year, is now in a potentially life-threatening state in a Russian prison. He was convicted of numerous charges, which he and his lawyers have decried as politically motivated, earlier this year and went on hunger strike over his imprisonment last month. His health has since deteriorated dramatically, drawing criticism and concern from multiple countries, including the United States, which has said the Kremlin will be held accountable if he dies.

The U.S. government also recently expelled a number of Russian diplomats in retaliation for Russian government interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and a massive cybersecurity breach that impacted numerous American government agencies. The government of Czechia did the same just days ago after establishing links between a unit of the Russian Military's Main Directorate intelligence agency, more commonly known as the GRU, and a mysterious explosion at military munitions warehouse in 2014. This same unit has been implicated in numerous assassinations and assassination attempts, including the attempt to kill Navalny in 2020.

A crisis with Ukraine, now or in the future, could simply offer a way to distract from all of this, too.

With all this in mind, it's certainly a hopeful development that Russia says it will pull at least some its forces currently positioned along its border with Ukraine. Regardless, Russia's actual actions show that it is fully prepared to go right back to this near-crisis state, and do so quickly, if and when it feels doing so would be in its interests.

All told, only time will tell just how much of a drawdown the Kremlin will actually carry out.

