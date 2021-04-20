Huge Navy Unmanned-Focused Experiment Underway Featuring Live Missile Shoot And 'Super Swarms'

Rear Admiral Aiken provided very limited details about how any of these platforms would be employed over the course of UxS IBP 21. He did emphasize that this event was heavily focused on exploring various capabilities that unmanned platforms could offer the Navy when used in direct cooperation with its manned assets.

"I would tell you the one I'm most interested in and that I think is probably most challenging is we're going to use a combination of manned and unmanned assets in order to get after a target and provide a targeting solution," was also something Aiken could share. "What we're going to do is, at range, we're going to put a missile on the target."

Due to the level of "classification," Aiken could not offer any more detailed specifics about this portion of the experiment, such as what missile would be employed, what platform would fire it, and what assets would be involved in gathering the targeting data. He did say that "it will be an offensive missile" and the unspecified target will be "well beyond line of sight." The Rear Admiral also said that other unspecified munitions would be involved in the other vignettes, but offered no further details.

The Navy has a number of air, surface, and submarine-launched anti-ship cruise missiles that would fit this general description, such as variants of the Harpoon, the Maritime Strike Tomahawk (MST), the Naval Strike Missile (NSM), and the AGM-158C Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM). There are other available missiles that could be employed, too. This includes the surface-launched SM-6, which is primarily an anti-aircraft and missile defense weapon, but has a demonstrated anti-surface capability.

It is well-established already that unmanned platforms, both in the air and on the surface, can be valuable sensor nodes for spotting, as well as targeting enemy assets. It's not the first time the Navy, in cooperation with other branches of the U.S. military, has demonstrated a capability like this, either. During the 2018 iteration of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Exercise, a U.S. Army MQ-1C Gray Eagle drone, working together with a manned AH-64 Apache attack helicopter, provided data that helped enable shore-based anti-ship missile batteries to engage a maritime target, the ex-USS Racine, a decommissioned Newport-class landing ship tank amphibious vessel.

Finding ways to conduct stand-off targeting against hostile assets, particularly those in more heavily defended areas, and at increasingly longer ranges, will only be an area of increasing interest to the Navy as time goes on. These kinds of capabilities, whether provided by manned or unmanned assets, will be especially important as complements to future hypersonic weapons that will offer an ideal way to actually prosecute those types of targets.