Targeting Pods Are Being Tested On Air National Guard C-130 Hercules Transports

The U.S. Air Force’s workhorse transport aircraft, the C-130 Hercules, has undertaken operational testing with the Litening multi-sensor pod, traditionally used for precision targeting by fighters and attack jets. If it makes it to the front line, the new capability would initially help the C-130H model in its core airlift mission by ensuring it can put airdropped loads exactly where they’re needed, as well as checking to make sure landing zones are clear and giving the lumbering aircraft an added tool to avoid hostile air defenses. Beyond that, the pod could be added to other aircraft, too. The trials, involving a pair of C-130Hs, were run between April 5-13 this year at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona. A joint team from the Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center (AATC) C-130 Hercules Detachment, housed within the Arkansas Air National Guard’s 189th Airlift Wing, and the Illinois Air National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing, carried out the tests. The primary goal was to assess the pod’s functionality and explore what kinds of advantages it offers for the C-130H’s operational mission.

U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Scott Poe An airman from the 189th Airlift Wing gives a thumbs-up during a C-130H training flight near Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas.

Typically, a combat aircraft uses the Israeli-designed, Northrop Grumman-produced Rafael Litening targeting pod (TGP) to locate, fix, and target enemy positions while deploying precision-guided munitions. However, the tests at Davis-Monthan involved supporting the Hercules as part of the precision airdrop initiative — delivering dropped loads more accurately, especially from high altitude, which helps put the aircraft outside the range of ground fire. That latter factor is especially important when working in conflict zones, where even poorly equipped militia forces are likely to be armed with weapons that can pose a serious threat to a low-flying transport aircraft. Equipped with various sensors, including a high-resolution forward-looking infrared (FLIR) and full color TV sensor to capture imagery day and night, the pod could be used to identify a particular drop zone, before generating specific geographic coordinates, then tracking items of cargo dropped via the C-130’s rear ramp. As well as ensuring cargos land in the right area, sometimes it can be just as important that they don’t fall in the wrong area, something that can have a seriously detrimental effect for friendly troops and civilians alike.

“AATC is working to fully integrate the Litening TGP with the C-130, primarily to aid the precision airdrop initiative,” explained Lieutenant Justin Brumley, the director of operations at AATC. “The pod helps the C-130 airdrop mission by adding the ability to generate airdrop location coordinates, locate and avoid enemy and sensitive objects, such as people or structures; and track airdropped supplies following the airdrop release.”

U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Blake Gonzales A Litening targeting pod hangs from a C-130H at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, last April 8.

It’s unclear if the trials also involved the Joint Precision Airdrop System, or JPADS, a GPS-aided airdrop capability that already exists in service. Combined with this system, the Litening pod could be used to get coordinates, before using JPADS to program the actual pallets to aim for the correct landing spot. In the past, the Arkansas Air National Guard has already been earmarked for Litening pod trials, modifying two aircraft with underwing pylons to carry the pods and sending these planes to Tucson Air National Guard Base in Arizona for a series of trials lasting around six months in 2016. According to a news release at the time, these were planned to encompass airdrops, assault landings, and low-level and high-level formation flying. Although the results of the earlier tests were “promising,” according to officials, there is seemingly no public account of what was achieved and efforts to integrate the pod on the C-130H then seemed to lose momentum. That’s now changed with the recent activity at Davis-Monthan, during which the AATC worked alongside that base’s 563rd Rescue Group as part of an operational testing effort. The 563rd was on hand to provide training airdrop equipment, load it into the two aircraft, and also provide a drop zone location at Marana Regional Airport, a relief airfield serving Davis-Monthan.

U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Blake Gonzales A maintainer from the Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center checks a Litening pod at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.