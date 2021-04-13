Disney Helped The Thunderbirds Create Their New Shortened Air Show Routine

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team has revealed details about its new air show routine, a pared-back, highlights reel kind of display that is designed to showcase the team's airmanship as well as keep spectators engaged, inspiration for which was provided by Disney, and even the rival U.S. Navy Blue Angels. As the team worked through a tough 2020, which saw the air show season largely canceled, efforts instead focused on saluting first-responders, as well as completely revising their existing demonstration routine. This is only the third time a Thunderbirds aerial demonstration has been devised from the ground up. The first was when the team was established in 1953, the second in the aftermath of the 1982 Diamond Crash, which tragically claimed four pilots’ lives, and prompted the switch to the F-16 fighter jet, advanced versions of which are still flown today. Indeed, these aircraft (Block 52 F-16C/Ds) are some of the most advanced — and youngest — Vipers anywhere in the Air Force.

U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jason Couillard The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform an echelon pass during an air show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

For the crowds watching the Thunderbirds starting from the 2021 season — which kicks off with the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida on April 17-18 — the new routine is cut back from the previous approximately 1.5 hours to around 50 minutes. This has been achieved by removing six of the slightly less stunning, or more repetitive, maneuvers from the air display portion of the show and tightening up the carefully choreographed ground show. “Optimizing crowd experience,” in the words of Major Remoshay Nelson, the Thunderbirds Public Affairs Officer, was the key driver behind the revised routine. Emotion and entertainment are brought together, which is where the cartoon mouse comes in.

“A lot of times we realized that our demonstrations can become a series of athletic maneuvers more like the Harlem Globetrotters, as opposed to a Cirque du Soleil performance,” explained Colonel John Caldwell, the commander of the team, or Thunderbird 1. “It took a lot of coordination, a lot of work, a lot of research for us to get to the point where you can tinker with something as complex as a fast jet demo team performance. Typically these things evolve over years and years.” “We started thinking about who else does this on a day-to-day basis,” continued Thunderbird 3, Major Zane Taylor, now on his second season with the team. “We started looking around in industry: Disney does this every day with live performances.” Major Taylor confirmed that the team spoke to Disney “at length,” consulting on issues such as ideal show length, how to create the optimum finale — or multiple finales — how to script the show and keep the audience entertained. This helped the team settle on a shorter performance as the ideal, from a crowd point of view. Keeping things brief also has a more practical benefit. After all, sometimes the previous high-level (clear-weather, 8,000-foot ceiling) show could keep the jets in the air as long as 47 minutes, meaning F-16s were landing “on fumes because we were running out of gas,” remarked Colonel Caldwell.

U.S. Air Force/Kemberly Groue Crowds watch as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi.