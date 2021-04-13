Belgian Frigate's Movements Lend Credence To Reports Of Another Attack On An Israeli Ship

Ship tracking software shows that the Belgian Navy's Karel Doorman class frigate Leopold I sailed around the area where an Israeli-owned cargo ship, the Hyperion Ray, was reportedly the victim of an attack in the Gulf of Oman earlier today. That incident, which remains unconfirmed, follows a recent attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear site, as well as one earlier this month in the Red Sea on the Iranian cargo ship M/V Saviz, which is widely understood to be a covert mothership operated by that country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC. Israel has been accused of carrying out both of those attacks. The exact nature of the attack on the Bahamian-flagged Hyperion Ray remains unclear and there have been no reported casualties. The Times of Israel reported that it “came under missile fire.” Citing “Hebrew media reports,” the same source claimed that Israeli officials believe Iran was responsible for the attack.

YOUTUBE SCREENCAP The Israeli-owned Hyperion Ray, a vehicle carrier, which was reportedly attacked earlier today.

The Times of Israel also noted that Israel’s Channel 12 news channel reported the missile — or drone — strike caused only minimal damage to the ship, which was en route to the UAE from Kuwait. Two “maritime security sources” told the Reuters news agency that the attack resulted in an explosion on board the ship. An unnamed spokesperson for the Hyperion Ray refuted that there was any damage and said the ship continued on its route. Still, the appearance of the 3,320-ton-displacement Leopold I sailing around the last known position of the Hyperion Ray ahead of the reported attack, close to the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), does add additional evidence that some kind of incident did happen. This frigate is currently assigned to the European Maritime Awareness in the Strait of Hormuz (EMASOH) mission, which aims to ensure safe passage for commercial ships in these strategically vital waters.