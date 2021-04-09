The Army's Plan To Finally Replace The Tank Busting TOW Missile

The TOW 2B Aero missile, originally known as the TOW 2B Extended Range, can hit enemy tanks and other targets out to around 4,500 meters, or just under 2.8 miles, according to the Army . Non-extended-range BGM-71 variants that are still in service have ranges closer to 3,750 meters, or just over 2.3 miles.

"We want to increase range to the maximum set possible given the capability," Andrews, the Combat Capabilities Branch chief, said of the future missile, according to Military.com. "So, if we can get out to 10K [10,000 meters; just over six miles] or plus-10K, we want to be able to achieve that."

"We want to retain the current arming distance that the TOW missile has," he added. Existing BGM-71 missiles all have a minimum range of just 40 meters, or around 131 feet, allowing them to also engage very close-in threats, if necessary.

"We want to be able to shoot on the move and ... we want the missile to get there quicker than it currently takes our TOW missiles to [travel] max distances," Andrews continued. It's unclear how long it takes existing TOWs to reach their maximum ranges, but the missiles reportedly have a maximum speed of around 1,000-feet-per-second, or just over 680 miles per hour, a relatively modest speed for a missile.

For a weapon like TOW, speed is particularly important since the operator has to keep the launcher pointed at the target through the missile's entire flight. The longer it takes for the missile to hit its mark, the longer the shooter has to remain in a position where they have a line-of-sight view of whatever they're shooting at. This can leave them vulnerable, at least to some degree, during that time. A faster-flying missile could also be more capable of defeating emerging active protection systems, as well.

A fire-and-forget TOW variant with an imaging infrared seeker was under development, starting in the 1990s, but was canceled in 2002, ostensibly due to shifting budget priorities. The Army is interested in its future anti-tank missile having some kind of active seeker, as well as two-way datalink and lock-on-after-launch capability. This would allow launch platforms to remain much more concealed, before and after launch, especially if the missiles could be cued to their targets via offboard sensors.