The F-15EX Is Now Officially Named The Eagle II

The U.S. Air Force’s latest fighter jet, the Boeing F-15EX, has officially been named Eagle II, in a ceremony that took place today at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The event, which also saw a relatively low-key official rollout of the first of these jets, serial number 20-0001, played very much on the illustrious legacy of the fighter with the Air Force, and the choice of name, which is bound to disappoint some, is no doubt intended to draw upon the type’s unrivaled post-war combat record. The first F-15EX had been accepted by the Air Force on March 10 and, after being ferried from Boeing’s St. Louis, Missouri, facility to Eglin, is now undergoing testing by the 40th Flight Test Squadron. This was the first new F-15 to be delivered to the Air Force in 17 years and it represents a major change in the way the service procures fighters and one which could have significant repercussions as it looks to balance its fleet to meet emerging threats.

40TH FLIGHT TEST SQUADRON/PUBLIC DOMAIN All three current U.S. Air Force Eagle types, the F-15C/D, F-15E, and F-15EX, side-by-side.

It was around two and a half years ago that The War Zone broke the F-15X story — before the aircraft received the F-15EX designation. Since then we have provided updates on the fighter and the potential changes it could bring to the Air Force. You can read much more on the topic by clicking here and here. Most recently, we reported on the official confirmation that the F-15EX is now also being earmarked for the carriage of new hypersonic weapons, news that was again indicative of the transformative effect that the jet could have on the Air Force.

The service plans to eventually buy at least 144 of these aircraft to replace its aging F-15C/D Eagles and there have also been discussions about acquiring yet more of them to supplant its F-15E Strike Eagles, as well. During the naming and unveiling ceremony today, Lieutenant General Duke Z. Richardson, the Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics, noted that 10 percent of the current F-15C/D fleet is grounded due to structural issues, while 75 percent of the jets have exceeded their planned service life. With a 20,000-hour planned airframe lifespan, the F-15EX is likely to be around for at least half a century — all in all, pretty remarkable considering the original F-15 celebrates the 50th anniversary of its first flight next year.

The newly named F-15EX will now continue its test program at Eglin, prior to service entry in an operational capacity. A second test jet, serial 20-0002, is in the final stages of production, with delivery to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron also planned for this month. The 40th Flight Test Squadron and the 85th Test and Evaluation squadron will conduct developmental and operational testing simultaneously. Another four more jets are set to be handed over to the Air Force by the end of Fiscal Year 2023, if not before.

U.S. AIR FORCE/TECH. SGT. JOHN RAVEN The first F-15EX handed over to the Air Force, in the markings of the 40th Flight Test Squadron at Eglin.