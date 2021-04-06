The U.S. Army wants new anti-tank mines that will be able to automatically detect the arrival of enemy vehicles. The complete systems would then fire submunitions into the air that would be able to sense those targets and attack them from above. The top is generally the most vulnerable area on tanks and other armored vehicles. The service also hopes to eventually be able to link these weapons to other types of mines in heavily networked minefields to reduce risks to friendly forces and innocent bystanders. The U.S. Army's Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey posted a contracting announcement asking for proposals for what it has officially described as "Terrain Shaping Obstacle (TSO) Top Attack prototype" on Apr. 1, 2021. The "top attack" system is envisioned as one part, or Increment 1, of a three-part Common Anti-Vehicle Munition (CAVM) system. The other two planned components are an advanced "bottom attack" mine (Increment 2) and a network architecture (Increment 3) that will link minefields with both types together, as well as to actual humans, via a Remote Control Station (RCS) that can be installed like an app on tablet-like hand-held tactical computers.

US Army US Army troops carry XM204 Wide Area Munition systems during a test. The Army says it wants the new CAVM system to be more effective than the XM204.

"The top attack system is envisioned to consist of the Common Anti-Vehicle Munition (CAVM) top attack munition, the top attack dispenser launcher module (DLM), the Remote Control Station (RCS), and an obstacle planning capability," the Army's contracting notice explains. "Obstacle planning" here referring to the process of figuring out the exact desired layout of minefields. The top attack mines themselves need to be able to effectively engage targets up to 164 feet away. "Emplaced systems shall be capable of operating in a standby mode for up to six months with the ability to transition to a pre-armed mode for 30 days," the contracting announcement says.

As for the RCS, the Army wants it to be able to oversee up to 12 individual minefields, each covering an area of around 400,000 square feet, on average. The service says the individual DLMs and the RCSs should connect via two-way line-of-sight datalinks with ranges up to around 3.1 miles. A two-way connection allows the minefields to communicate their 'health,' such as whether individual mines have engaged targets or have somehow become non-functional, to a human operator. This would also allow soldiers to switch minefields on and off at will, allowing friendly forces to pass through or disabling them should innocent bystanders suddenly enter the area. "A device shall display authoritative safety information with a 1 in 1 million probability of false display of safe to the RCS operator," according to the contracting notice. The Army does not specify how the top attack mine would function, but this would not be the first such system the service has acquired. "The CAVM top attack munition shall have improved lethality over previous generations of top attack munitions (M93 Hornet and XM204)," the service makes clear. The M93 Hornet, also known as the Wide Area Munition (WAM) entered service in the early 1990s. It used seismic and acoustic sensors to spot targets. After that, the M93 would fire a submunition with an infrared sensor, which would then zero in on that target.

via FAS An M93 mine as it looks when it is emplaced.