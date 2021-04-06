New Telescopes Will Help Space Force Watch For Hostile Satellite Activity

The U.S. Space Force, the U.S. military’s newest branch, will be making use of new ground-based telescopes to keep watch on objects in orbit during the daytime, offering a key advantage over existing technologies that typically operate at night. Once installed, the six telescopes will be able to observe objects more than 22,000 miles distant and could give warnings of space-based anti-satellite weapons maneuvering toward US satellites, for example. The telescopes and related technology are being provided by Numerica, a Colorado-based start-up that already operates various ground-based telescopes. SpaceNews reported on the development, noting that the firm funded the technology for this latest venture using $3 million provided by the U.S. Air Force. The first $750,000 of this was won as a Small Business Innovation Research award during a 2019 pitch-day event hosted by the Air Force, as the service sought to attract space industry enterprises to the military sector. The remaining funds were then provided to fully mature the technology.

NUMERICA One of Numerica’s deep-space telescope stations at a site in Spain.

The six new daytime telescopes are being installed in Colorado as well as at locations in Australia and Spain, Todd Brost, the director of special projects at Numerica, confirmed to SpaceNews.

Interference from sunlight makes telescope tracking of space objects a difficult challenge and one that has, traditionally, required large and expensive telescopes to address. Numerica has been a pioneer in developing telescopes to provide daytime commercial tracking services of satellites, ensuring that these objects can be pinpointed around the clock, and not just in the hours of darkness. The company says its telescopes use “high-speed shortwave infrared cameras, customized optics, and advanced algorithms” to observe Earth-orbiting satellites. In the process, the company claims, these telescopes are not only becoming increasingly autonomous but also cheaper to operate. “The greatest interest from the government side,” Brost said, “is maintaining custody of high-interest objects for longer periods of time so you know whether they maneuver, or if they’re doing something unusual.” The ability to watch satellites at all times obviously has significant implications for the military, especially amid confirmation from the Space Force last summer that Russia had conducted two on-orbit anti-satellite weapon tests in the previous three years. There have also been other instances of unusual activity relating to Russian satellites, including so-called “inspector” satellites able to deploy other satellites themselves, and apparently dubbed “nesting doll” satellites by the U.S. military, which you can read more about here.

CENTER FOR STRATEGIC & INTERNATIONAL STUDIES A diagram showing unusual activity by Russian so-called “inspector” satellites during 2019 and 2020, including at least one apparent on-orbit anti-satellite weapon test last year.

Last year the U.S. military expressed concern about a Russian inspector satellite that appeared to be shadowing an American KH-11 spy satellite.

VIA @M_R_THOMP A graphic showing the position of Cosmos 2542, a Russian “inspector” satellite, and an American KH-11 spy satellite, known as USA 245, in January last year.

For its part, Russia insists that its inspector satellites are intended to get close to the country’s other space-based systems, to examine them if they break down or otherwise malfunction. These kinds of craft are also notably small and highly maneuverable, making their detection harder. However, using these telescopes, the service could be able to keep an eye on any satellites approaching their U.S. counterparts, perhaps with the intent to disrupt or destroy them, or otherwise to spy on them. Increasingly, it appears, Moscow is at least testing technology and concepts that would provide it with the means of disrupting or destroying other space-based platforms, whether by a kinetic attack, electronic warfare jamming, or even a high-powered microwave beam.

DIA An infographic from the Defense Intelligence Agency depicting a number of ways in which one satellite might attack another, including by acting as a kinetic kill vehicle.