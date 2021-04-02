U-2 Flight Along The Border Yesterday Wasn't A Surveillance Mission

The U.S. Air Force says that a U-2S Dragon Lady spy plane that flew along a portion of the border with Mexico yesterday was on a training mission and was not conducting surveillance in support of other U.S. government agencies. Beyond the current headlines about the border, the flight had caught people's attention, because the U.S. military, including contractors working on its behalf, does have a long history of supporting domestic law enforcement operations along the U.S.-Mexico border. This has included providing valuable aerial surveillance capabilities. U.S. military aircraft, including U-2s, also regularly take part in counter-drug operations and other missions targeting ostensibly criminal activity outside of America's borders in the Northern Hemisphere, as well.

USAF A U-2S Dragon Lady spy plane.

The sortie on Apr. 1, 2021, saw the U-2S in question, which has the serial number 68-10329 and was using the callsign Pinon 71, head out north from Beale Air Force Base in California before turning east into Nevada. Beale, home of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, is the Air Force's main hub for U-2S, as well as RQ-4 Global Hawk drone, operations. After entering Nevada, 68-10329 turned south and followed a path roughly along the Nevada side of the Nevada-California border before passing into Arizona. The aircraft then turned slightly more to the southeast and flew a large s-shaped pattern over the Arizona-New Mexico border.

ADS-B Exchange A map showing the route taken by 68-10329 on Apr. 1, 2021.

The U-2S then flew around El Paso in Texas before heading back west along the U.S.-Mexico border. The flight tracking data is incomplete for much of the rest of the sortie, but it would appear that the plane traveled along the border through New Mexico, Arizona, and then California, before heading back north to Beale. Despite what is shown on the map above, there is no indication that the aircraft ever crossed into Mexican airspace.

"The flight you’ve reference was confirmed to be a training sortie out of Beale and was not conducted as a patrol or joint operation with external agencies," Air Force Captain Brittany Curry, the public affairs chief for the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, told The War Zone in a statement. Curry added that 68-10329 did not collect imagery of any kind during the flight.

As already noted, though, this would have hardly been the first time that U.S. military intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, as well as other aviation assets, including those flown by contractors working for the Department of Defense, have supported law enforcement operations along the U.S. border with Mexico. Though the federal government is generally prohibited, by law, from deploying active-duty military forces domestically, there are mechanisms through which various kinds of support, including aerial ISR capabilities, can be provided to law enforcement and other domestic civilian agencies. You can read about those processes and the legal stipulations involved here and here. The Air Force's U-2Ss can carry a variety of different sensor packages, including panoramic and other wide-angle cameras and radar imaging systems, and one of these aircraft could, conceivably offer a way to relatively quickly get a snapshot of border activity at a particular moment in time, even if 68-10329 did not in this particular case. That same imagery would also be useful for general mapping purposes, including in the creation of radar maps that can show details electro-optical or thermal imagery cannot. The U-2 can also carry communications intelligence gathering payloads.

Matt Hartman U-2S, serial number 80-1090, seen equipped with a panoramic camera in its Q-Bay in February 2021.