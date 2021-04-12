Articulated Gun Pods Allowed Soviet Aircraft To Fire Backwards, Downwards, And Even Sideways

Despite manufacturers’ and air forces’ efforts to do away with gun armament on aircraft in the earlier years of the Cold War, these weapons consistently proved their utility and never went away. It was the Soviet Union’s efforts to boost the firepower of its tactical jets that saw some of the most radical ways of putting more guns on aircraft, with some ingenious podded weapons capable of firing forward, backward, and even sideways. Paralleling developments in the United States, the Soviet Union’s first fighter jets after World War II were provided with guns as their main armament, before, in the late 1950s, guns began to be done away with altogether, leaving fighters armed with (not always reliable) guided missiles. But the lessons of close air combat in the Middle East and Southeast Asia during the 1960s showed that guns were still vital in many air combat situations. At the same time, the increasing importance of ground-attack missions also called for gun armament — typically of the heavier-hitting 23mm or 30mm caliber in the Soviet Union.

Vitaly V. Kuzmin/Wikimedia Commons An array of Soviet-designed guns, many of which appeared in podded form. The rotary weapons here are, from left to right: GShG-7,62, GSh-6-23, GSh-6-30, and the naval AK-630.

By the early 1970s, a new generation of attack-optimized, gun-armed tactical fighter jets were beginning to be fielded by the Soviet Union, and to provide even greater firepower, development was also underway on a range of increasingly ingenious, and potentially devastating gun pods. In 1971, the Soviet launched production of a gun pod for tactical jets and assault helicopters that simply lifted the 23mm GSh-23 autocannon from the late-model MiG-21 Fishbed and MiG-23 Flogger fighters and installed it in a “unified gun container,” Unifitsirovannyi Pushechnyi Konteyner in Russian, or UPK-23-250 to give it its full name.

As well as the twin-barreled GSh-23 series cannon, the 10-foot 5-inch UPK-23-250 carries 250 rounds of ammunition and an electrical drive unit. More conventional than the pods that followed, the UPK-23-250 is aimed by simply directing the aircraft toward the target. Nevertheless, it remains in production and is now the most widely used gun pod in the Russian inventory, arming a wide range of tactical jets and rotorcraft.

Boevaya mashina/Wikimedia Commons A UPK-23-250 gun pod at the ARMY-2018 arms exhibition at Kubinka outside Moscow.

While the UPK-23-250 has proven reliable and hard-hitting, it has always been constrained by the requirement of the pilot to keep flying directly toward the target being attacked, putting their own aircraft at risk of counter-fire from the ground. One way to avoid this was a movable gun mount, allowing targets to be engaged ahead of the aircraft’s flight path (if firing forward) or behind the aircraft (if the pod was mounted firing to the rear). In the post-war era, at least, it seems that only the Soviet Union developed and fielded these types of weapons.

The initial result was the “detachable movable gun mount,” or Syomnaya Podvizhnaya Pushechnaya Ustanovka, and the first of these to be fielded was the SPPU-22-01. This again uses the proven twin-barreled GSh-23 cannon, with 250 rounds of ammunition. The barrels are mounted on an articulated mechanism that angles them 23° downwards, with the flight computer ensuring that they continue to track the target as the aircraft maneuvers. The angle of the gun has to be selected prior to the mission and can’t be changed once in flight.

Łukasz Golowanow/Wikimedia Commons An SPPU-22-01 carried by a Polish Air Force Su-22 Fitter ground-attack aircraft, showing the twin gun barrels angled downward.

Weighing 705 pounds when loaded with ammunition, the 12-foot 6-inch SPPU-22-01 is primarily associated with the Su-17/Su-22 Fitter swing-wing ground-attack aircraft — it’s possible, in fact, that the ‘22’ in the pod’s designation refers to this platform.