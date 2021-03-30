Watch A Saudi F-15 Fighter Swoop In Low To Blast A Houthi Rebel Drone Out Of The Sky

Of course, this problematic cost differential is not new. In 2017, a U.S. Army general had publicly talked about this issue, describing how an unspecified U.S. ally, possibly Israel, had shot down a quadcopter-type drone of the kind anyone can purchase online for hundreds of dollars with a Patriot missile worth millions.

More recently, U.S. Marine Corps General Frank McKenzie, the current head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), has said on multiple occasions he believes that small drones represent a growing, outsized threat relative to their cost and that the U.S. military is presently on the "wrong side" of that equation. The U.S. military is very likely watching closely how Saudi Arabia deals with Houthi drones, as well as their cruise missiles, as it works to refine and expand its own capabilities to engage similar threats, especially in airspace over and around the United States.

Those developments aside, the U.S. military, among many others, is still very much grappling now with how to counter these very real threats in a cost-effective manner. This, together with the relatively low monetary and skill barriers to the employment of lower-end drones, including hobbyist types modified to carry improvised munitions, to begin with, makes them very attractive to non-state actors, including terrorists and organized criminal enterprises. Spending millions of dollars to defeat a steady stream of drones that cost thousands of dollars is just not a sustainable proposition in the long term.

This is certainly a reality that Saudis will only have increasingly contend with, especially as the Houthis have been notably stepping up drone and missile attacks on the Kingdom in recent months. Just last week, the group said it had hit various facilities belonging to Saudi Arabia's military security forces, as well as oil and other energy industry-related sites, with a total of 18 drones. The escalating rebel attacks have also included the targeting of ships off the country's coast using mines and remote-control explosive-laden boats.