American Special Operators Set To Get New Advanced Computerized Sights For Their Rifles

The Pentagon has hired Israeli firm Smart Shooter to develop an improved "smart sight" for small arms for U.S. special operations forces that could also find its way into the hands of conventional units. The optic's design is based in part on the company's SMASH 2000 system, which helps shooters spot threats and then quickly calculates the optimal point of aim, even if the target, such as a small drone, is moving. On March 24, 2021, Smart Shooter publicly unveiled the sighting system, which it has been working on for more than a year as part of the Individual Weapon Overmatch Optic (IWOO) program. The company said the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD) had selected to develop the IWOO in February 2020 and that the system had passed a critical design review nine months later. The project is now moving into the prototype production stage.

US Army US troops in Syria train with M4A1 carbines equipped with Smart Shooter's SMASH 2000 sighting system.

“We are very pleased with the progress Smart Shooter has made with the IWOO design” Michael Trexler, the Special Operation Forces Combat Support Coordinator / Program Manager at IWTSD, said in a statement. “We look forward to conducting operational testing and evaluation using the dual-capabilities of IWOO prototypes in 2021 against ground targets at increased ranges and to take-down drones.” The Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office (CTTSO) was officially renamed IWTSD in February. Established in 1999 under the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations/Low-Intensity Conflict, the office's mission "is to identify and develop capabilities for DoD to conduct Irregular Warfare against all adversaries, including Great Power competitors and non-state actors, and to deliver those capabilities to DoD components and interagency partners through rapid research and development, advanced studies and technical innovation, and provision of support to U.S. military operations," according to its website.

CTTSO, and now IWTSD, has overseen the rapid development of various capabilities over the years, including weapons, such as a 120mm mortar mounted on a computer-assisted turret for forward base defense, and other technologies. It's not surprising that it has been working with Smart Shooter on an advanced derivative of their SMASH product line in the last year or so, either. In June 2020, pictures emerged of personnel assigned to Special Operations Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (SOJTF-OIR), the top special operations command supporting the campaign against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, training with M4A1 carbines equipped with the SMASH 2000 system, which The War Zone was first to report on. It's not clear what existing or future small arms IWTSD might be envisioning attaching the IWOOs to, either for testing or eventual operational use.

US Army US personnel at the At Tanf garrison in Syria train with the SMASH 2000 system installed on M4A1 carbines in 2020.