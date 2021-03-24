Marines Set To Retire Dozens Of AH-1Z And UH-1Y Helicopters As Part Of Force Redesign

USMC An AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter, in front, along with a UH-1Y Venom armed utility helicopter, at rear, with their rotor blades folded onboard the Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan.

“As a result of Force Design 2030 squadron divestments, and pending final disposition, the Marine Corps expects to induct 53 H-1s (27 AH-1Zs and 26 UH-1Ys) into long-term preservation and storage," Marine Corps Captain Andrew Wood, a service spokesperson, told The War Zone.

The exact size of the Marine Corps' AH-1Z and UH-1Y fleets at present is not entirely clear. The 2019 Marine Aviation Plan, the last iteration of this annual report that the service has publicly released, said that the goal at that time was to have a total of 145 Vipers and 116 Venoms in both active-duty and reserve component units by the end of Fiscal Year 2022. The service had fully completed its transition from the UH-1N Twin Huey to the UH-1Y by that time, but was still in the process of transition from the AH-1W Super Cobra to the AH-1Z. The Marine Corps got its first Vipers in 2005, but the service only declared it had reached initial operational capability with them in 2011. The first UH-1Ys that the Marines received are only slightly older. A number of AH-1Zs and UH-1Ys are also remanufactured AH-1Ws and UH-1Ns, respectively, a process that completely reset the airframes. Both fleets are, overall, still very young, on average. The Department of the Navy's 2021 Fiscal Year budget request, a public version of which came out last Spring and that also included requested funding for the Marine Corps, said the plan was still for HMLA-775, a reserve squadron, to swap its AH-1Ws for AH-1Zs during that fiscal cycle. That would have been in line with the 2019 Aviation Plan.

USMC A chart showing the Marine Corps' plans for its AH-1Z and UH-1Y fleets, through Fiscal Year 2027, as of 2019.

If HMLA-775's transition to the AH-1Z was completed as planned in 2019, the only remaining question is whether HMLA-773, the other Marine Reserve light attack helicopter squadron, has received its planned complement of Vipers. HMLA-773 did fly the last official Marine AH-1W sorties last year as part of a ceremony marking the formal retirement of the service's Super Cobras. The Marines have also said in the past that, as part of Force Design 2030, two entire HMLAs will be inactivated, only one of which, HMLA-367, has been publicly identified, so far. Sending 27 AH-1Zs and 26 UH-1Ys to the Bone Yard would mean the Corps' Viper and Venom fleets will shrink by around 18 percent and 22 percent, respectively, at least compared to the final totals outlined in the 2019 Aviation Plan. The combined "H-1" fleet, as the Marine Corps often refers to both types collectively, would be trimmed down by approximately 20 percent.

USMC UH-1Ys and AH-1Zs assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303 (HMLAT-303).