Now The UK Wants To Add Combat Drones To Its Aircraft Carriers, But Is It Really Feasible?

A naval combat drone could be headed to the decks of the U.K.’s two aircraft carriers in the future. Under the recently revealed Project Vixen, the U.K. Royal Navy is studying the potential for adding a large unmanned aerial vehicle that could undertake missions including aerial refueling — like the U.S. Navy’s MQ-25 Stingray — as well as strike, potentially in loyal wingman-type role, networked together with its F-35B Lightning stealth fighters. Naval Technology was first to report on Project Vixen, which, for the time being, is a conceptual project that won’t necessarily lead directly to hardware. Together with aerial refueling and strike, the study will also examine the use of the fixed-wing carrier-based drone in surveillance and electronic warfare missions.

Crown Copyright HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Navy flagship and the lead ship of its class, underway during Group Exercise 2020 last October, with F-35Bs and Merlin helicopters on deck.

While Project Vixen may not, itself, lead to an actual carrier-launched drone capability for the Royal Navy, the service is already looking at the options for operating an unmanned aircraft “as a complementary platform” to manned aircraft from the decks of its Queen Elizabeth class carriers, according to Naval Technology. This would indicate that at least one line of effort that could emerge from this initial project is a loyal wingman that would operate alongside the short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) F-35B as part of the U.K. carrier air group.

The aspiration to have a large-size unmanned aircraft operate from the decks of the two Queen Elizabeth class ships doesn’t come altogether out of the blue. Last month, a request for information (RFI) for “aircraft launch and recovery equipment” appeared on the U.K. government’s public sector contracts website. That RFI stated that the U.K. Ministry of Defense is seeking information on the assisted launch and arrested recovery “for a range of air vehicles, which would be suitable to fit a vessel within three to five years.” This is part of the development work for the Future Maritime Aviation Force (FMAF) and, intriguingly, the RFI noted that the launch and recovery equipment could be used for “both crewed and un-crewed air vehicles.” “The Authority intends to use the responses to this RFI to inform future decision making regarding potential air vehicle choices,” the document stated. Currently, the Queen Elizabeth class carriers do not have catapults for launching aircraft, nor arrester wires for recovering them. It would make sense that the RFI relates to Project Vixen, at least to some degree, which would clearly benefit from some kind of launch and recovery system to operate from the Royal Navy’s carriers; indeed, depending on weight and other specifications, it might be prerequisite. While the specific ship or ships in mind for the “cat and trap” systems is not mentioned in the RFI, the Queen Elizabeth class carriers are the only realistic option within the timeframe, with the U.K. Ministry of Defense requiring information on “solutions which are sufficiently technically mature to be fitted to a suitable ship from 2023.” By contrast, the U.S. Navy hopes to reach initial operational capability with its first large-size carrier-capable drone, the MQ-25, in 2024.

BOEING The U.S. Navy MQ-25A Stingray will be that service’s first operational, carrier-based unmanned aircraft.

The RFI also provides some clues as to what sizes of vehicles may be under consideration as part of Project Vixen. The document specifies an electromagnetic catapult able to launch vehicles up to a maximum weight of 55,000 pounds and arrestor solutions that can recover vehicles at a maximum of 47,000 pounds and a minimum of 11,000 pounds. The upper limit of 55,000 pounds compares to the F-35B’s maximum takeoff weight of around 60,000 pounds and is greater than the U.S. Navy’s experimental X-47B unmanned aircraft that weighed a little over 44,000 pounds during tests. While the lower limit suggests something substantially smaller than the X-47, the upper limit could point to the Royal Navy looking at plans for operating large-size drones with considerable capacity for fuel, ordnance, or sensor payloads.

U.S. Air Force The Northrop Grumman X-47B developed for the U.S. Navy.

As well as developing and procuring the aerial vehicle itself, the various hardware upgrades required for the carriers to operate them, including mastering electromagnetic launch technology, come with a hefty price tag, presuming they are even technically feasible. Then there are the control stations and data links that need to be developed to ensure the drones can be safely and effectively integrated within the carrier air group. The safety point is of particular concern since the British carriers do not have angled flight decks, which are typically required to cope with heavier, jet-powered conventional takeoff and landing aircraft, with a separate runway angled away from the centreline to permit simultaneous launch and recovery and simplifying deck movements. In addition, the Queen Elizabeth class warships are currently outfitted with “ski jump” takeoff ramps for their STOVL F-35Bs and it’s unclear if these would be suitable for catapult launch of drones, too. Also worth bearing in mind is the fact that the U.K. has looked at switching its carriers to “cat and trap” operations in the past, too, and there are lingering doubts as to whether the decision to stick with STOVL was the right one. The government decided to refit catapults and arrester gear on a single operational carrier and procure F-35C variants to equip it, as part of its 2010 Strategic Defense and Security Review (SDSR). At the time it was noted that the F-35C would offer longer range and carry more weapons than the F-35B — while the F-35B’s weapons bay is sized for 1,000-pound weapons, the F-35C accommodates 2,000-pound weapons. “Crucially, [the move] will allow our carrier to operate in tandem with the US and French navies, and for American and French aircraft to operate from our carrier and vice versa,” the SDSR stated. However, the decision was overturned two years later, on cost grounds. Instead, two STOVL carriers would be put into service. Project Vixen also parallels the U.K. Royal Air Force’s Team Mosquito project, part of the Lightweight Affordable Novel Combat Aircraft (LANCA) initiative. Naval Technology reports that the Royal Navy and RAF are working together to study potential platforms for Mosquito and Vixen, suggesting that a broadly common drone could eventually be fielded for both land-based and carrier applications.

U.K. Ministry of Defense Digitally generated concept artwork of a British loyal wingman design flying alongside an F-35B, and through to represent the Project Mosquito technology demonstrator, or a follow-on production version.