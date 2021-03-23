Top U.S. General In Afghanistan Is Carrying A Heavily-Modified Glock With A Compensator Attached

One thing is certain, General Miller loves his pistols and adding custom features to them, as there is little left to add to his Glock at this point. Considering he serves in a place where friends can become enemies in an instant and he is literally the top U.S. target in the country, whatever works, right?

UPDATE:

We have some great feedback already on this post. It turns out, that this unique tricked-out configuration of a Glock (specifically the G19) is called a "Roland Special" or a "Gunfighter Special." It supposedly traces its roots to a member of the U.S. Army special operations community and the exact definition of it is quite the contested subject in the always lively firearms community. Some say there is only one true Roland Special, the one offered by ATEI Guns, while others seem to use the term more loosely, as anyone can configure their Glock similarly and the general concept can be adapted to other Glocks models than just the G19. You can read a bit more about exactly all that goes into the Roland Special here.

It isn't clear exactly who set up the General's Glock in its Roland Special configuration, so we can't say just yet where it sits in the grand universe of Glock, but it is definitely an established configuration. One firearms instructor tells The War Zone it is sort of "the all-in 'operator special' of Gucci Glocks." So take that as you may. Here are a couple of videos about the Roland Special you can watch and critique as well!