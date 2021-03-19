Russia Is Jamming Royal Air Force Transport Aircraft Flying Out Of Cyprus: Reports

Repeated attempts have been made to jam the GPS navigation systems used by U.K. Royal Air Force aircraft operating from an airbase in Cyprus, the east Mediterranean island that serves as a hub for the service’s efforts in the anti-ISIS campaign in Iraq and Syria. Two British newspapers have concluded that Russia is behind the actions and, in the past, that country has also launched electronic warfare attacks against U.S. drones in Syria, and probably also against U.S. Air Force AC-130 gunships. Reports today in The Times and Telegraph newspapers cite “military intelligence sources” who say that the electronic warfare efforts targeted the GPS systems of RAF A400M Atlas C1 transport aircraft departing RAF Akrotiri, Cyprus, while troops were on board. GPS systems of this type are widely used for accurate aircraft navigation, increasing safety and efficiency, with most aircraft having backup systems if the GPS is lost.

Crown Copyright Unnamed intelligence sources say that RAF A400M Atlas C1 transports have been targeted by GPS jamming — but RAF Typhoon fighter jets have not.

The same sources cite Russia as being the only “hostile state” able to jam GPS signals in this way in the region and that doing so would be in keeping with its “sub-threshold activity,” referring to warfare that involves confrontation while avoiding open armed conflict. The Atlas C1 is the RAF’s latest fixed-wing transport, having entered service in 2014, with tactical and strategic oversize lift capabilities that complement the older C-130J Hercules and the larger C-17 Globemaster III. Since then, the Atlas has also taken on other roles, including maritime surveillance, and is expected to completely take over tactical and special forces transport tasks from the Hercules, the retirement of which is widely anticipated to be announced next week

“The attacks could have prevented the pilot from knowing where the aircraft was or the direction it was flying in and potentially resulted in casualties,” The Times described. Each Atlas can carry up to 116 fully-equipped troops, although a mixed load of personnel and cargo is more common. However, the same account noted that none of the attempts were successful. It is also unclear what, if any, effect the attempted jamming has had on civilian aircraft operating over Cyprus, but it appears that relevant notices to airmen (NOTAM) — notices filed with an aviation authority to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards — have drawn attention to degraded GPS signals in the region in the past.

“This is an example of another state being hostile and reckless for no apparent reason,” the unnamed source added. “These are transport aircraft bringing in spare parts. It’s not like they are fighter jets.” This suggests that efforts have not been made to interfere with the GPS or other electronic systems used by the RAF’s Typhoon fighter jets that are deployed to Akrotiri to take part in combat operations in Iraq and Syria. In recent weeks, these jets launched, for the first time, Storm Shadow cruise missiles to attack hardened ISIS targets in Iraq, which you can read about here.

Crown Copyright An RAF No 6 Squadron Typhoon on the runway ready to fly a sortie from RAF Akrotiri.

As to the source of the GPS jamming, the Telegraph reports that it thought to be either from Syrian territory or possibly by agents on the ground in Cyprus. Alternatively, the electronic warfare equipment could be installed in aircraft or on ships at sea. Perhaps significantly, the reports of GPS jamming against RAF aircraft in Cyprus come three days before the release of the second part of the U.K.’s new Integrated Review of Security, Defense, Development and Foreign Policy, a defense review covering the years through 2025. The review determines that Russia is “the most acute direct threat to the U.K.” and will be “more active around the wider European neighborhood,” while the document also makes explicit reference to hybrid threats of this kind, as well as nuclear and conventional ones. The second part of the review is expected to outline plans to address hybrid and “grey zone” warfare between peace and war. The U.K., of course, has direct experience of this kind of warfare on its soil, most notably the Salisbury attack that you can read more about here and here.

ANDREW MATTHEWS/PA WIRE/PRESS ASSOCIATION VIA AP U.K. first responders in hazmat suits walk away after having placed a protective tent over a bench that may have been contaminated after the nerve agent attack in Salisbury, England.