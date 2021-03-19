Nothing But Images Of Precision Guided Weapons Taken Just Before They Obliterate Their Targets
Most don't realize just how large smart bombs and guided missiles are or what they look like just milliseconds before they unleash their devastation.
It's been a long week. Screw it, let's see some missiles, bombs, and rockets just milliseconds before they and everything around them turn into fire and flying debris. Yes, this is the great War Zone pre-impact weapons collage!
I have always found images, usually frames pulled from high-speed cameras, of the very endgame moments of weapons tests absolutely fascinating. Above all else, they really offer the best interpretation of scale. Most people really don't realize just how large many precision-guided weapons are. Considering some of their sizes, the accuracy they offer is simply amazing.
Enough of my blabbering, let's get down to business:
'BOOM!'
Let's add to this wondrous image collection. Add any good ones you can find to the comments section below!
