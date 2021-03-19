Nothing But Images Of Precision Guided Weapons Taken Just Before They Obliterate Their Targets

Most don't realize just how large smart bombs and guided missiles are or what they look like just milliseconds before they unleash their devastation.

By Tyler Rogoway
GBU-10 truck
Public Domain
It's been a long week. Screw it, let's see some missiles, bombs, and rockets just milliseconds before they and everything around them turn into fire and flying debris. Yes, this is the great War Zone pre-impact weapons collage! 

I have always found images, usually frames pulled from high-speed cameras, of the very endgame moments of weapons tests absolutely fascinating. Above all else, they really offer the best interpretation of scale. Most people really don't realize just how large many precision-guided weapons are. Considering some of their sizes, the accuracy they offer is simply amazing. 

Enough of my blabbering, let's get down to business:

Public Domain

AGM-158 JASSM.

Public Domain

JSOW.

Public Domain

RGM-109 Tomahawk.

Public Domain

AGM-84 SLAM.

Public Domain

GBU-15.

Public Domain

RGM-109 Tomahawk.

Public Domain

AGM-114 Hellfire.

Public Domain

AGM-86 CALCM.

Public Domain

GBU-24

Public Domain

Dynetics GBU-69/B Small Glide Munition.

Public Domain

Joint Strike Missile.

Public Domain

APKWS.

Public Domain

GBU-49.

Public Domain

GBU-24

Public Domain

GBU-12.

Public Domain

AGM-158 JASSM.

Public Domain

RGM-109 Tomahawk.

Public Domain

LRASM.

Public Domain

AGM-65 Maverick.

Public Domain

JSOW

Public Domain

Small Diameter Bomb.

Public Domain

A Laser JDAM.

Public Domain

Air-to-ground variant of AIM-9 Sidewinder. 

Public Domain

AGM-158 JASSM.

Public Domain

Griffin Missile. 

Public Domain

RGM-109 Tomahawk.

Public Domain

AGM-65 Maverick

Public Domain

Copperhead laser-guided artillery round.

Public Domain

GBU-10.

Public Domain

AGM-88 HARM

Public Domain

AGM-88 HARM

Public Domain

GBU-28.

Public Domain

Spike NLOS.

Public Domain

RGM-109 Tomahawk.

'BOOM!'

Let's add to this wondrous image collection. Add any good ones you can find to the comments section below!

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com

