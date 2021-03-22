Marines Test Javelin Missile Teams In Rubber Rafts "Like Somali Pirates, But Better Armed"

Teams of Marines armed with Javelin anti-tank guided missiles riding in small inflatable boats trained to engage enemy naval forces for the first time as part of a major recent exercise on and around the Japanese island of Okinawa. The development of these waterborne tactics was influenced, in part, by lessons learned from responding to Somali pirates in the Gulf of Aden in the past two decades or so. This follows a smaller exercise earlier this year, in which Marine Corps forces in that same region practiced employing Stinger shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles, also known as Man-Portable Air Defense Systems, or MANPADS, from rubber rafts. The use of Javelin teams in small boats was a component of Exercise Castaway 21.1, which wrapped up on March 20, 2021. The main scenario centered on the establishment of a simulated Expeditionary Advance Base (EAB) on Japan's Ie Shima island, which is situated less than five miles off the coast of Okinawa. Though led by the 3rd Marine Division, which is forward-deployed in Japan, other Marine units, as well as Air Force and Army elements, including special operations forces, also took part in Castaway 21.1. The main task for the Marines in small boats was "littoral defense," consisting mainly of keeping watch for any attempts by enemy naval forces to land on Ie Shima and uproot the EAB and being positioned to help respond to any attacks.

USMC A Marine Javelin team operates from a small inflatable rubber boat during Exercise Castaway 21.1.

"The guy on the offense gets to choose where he lands, right?" Marine Captain Jonathan Kohler, a company commander with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, who was in charge of the littoral defense operations, told The War Zone in an interview from Japan. "So, this gives us the ability to kind of react to wherever that happens." "Boats are kind of like a waterborne observation post," he continued. "They give us a lot of push farther out, really over the horizon is what they're able to see. I can see where a ship is or what it's doing."