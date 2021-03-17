An Army AH-64 Apache Used An Israeli-Made Missile To Blast A Small Boat 20 Miles Away

“The Spike-NLOS missile is employed differently than the Hellfire, which is one of the missiles the Army currently uses," Army Chief Warrant Officer Five Sean Merrill, the Army's lead test pilot and primary shooter during the August 2019 demonstration, said in a statement afterward. "I attended three training sessions at varying intervals leading up to the demonstration to learn these techniques and keep current on the methods."

The use of a boat as the target for this latest Army Spike-NLOS test is also notable and underscores the potential contributions of the service's AH-64Es in a maritime context. For years now, the Army, in cooperation with the Navy, has been conducting exercises involving Apaches operating from various kinds of naval vessels. Using these helicopters to help defeat hostile small boat swarms, a very real threat, has been a major focus of this kind of training.

The latest Version 6 configuration of the AH-64E already incorporates various upgrades meant to improve the helicopter's maritime capabilities, among others, which you can read about in more detail in this past War Zone piece. Spike-NLOS, with its extended range and precision, would only expand the Apache's capabilities in this regard, especially against small boats. It's very possible that these missiles could find their way onto other Army helicopters, as well as other platforms, as time goes on and they could also be of interest to other services that are now looking for longer-range air and surface-launched munitions.

It is important to note that the Army does not see Spike-NLOS as a replacement for either Hellfire or JAGM. The service envisages the weapon as complementary to those missiles and as a stepping stone to a planned future Long-Range Precision Munition (LRPM) that will arm future helicopters acquired as part of the Future Vertical Lift (FVL) initiative.

The Army's FVL plans also include developing a family of air-launched unmanned platforms capable of performing various functions, ranging from intelligence-gathering to acting as loitering munitions, while operating as autonomous swarms. You can read more about that effort, known as the Air Launch Effect (ALE) program, in this past War Zone piece. ALEs configured for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions could be very useful for finding targets for AH-64s, or other platforms, to then engage with Spike-NLOS or the future LRPM.

In the near-term, Spike-NLOS looks set to make the Army's Apaches more lethal against targets on land and at sea.

