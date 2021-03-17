This Cockpit View Of A C-17's Wild Ride Through Star Wars Canyon Is Bonkers

Most people probably don't realize that C-17s do a lot of low-level training, but the Jedi Transition was a bit of a 'unique' e-ticket ride. This video is now a relic of a time gone by. While there has been some chatter that the 1,500-foot altitude restriction will be lifted over the canyon, that hasn't come to pass and likely won't for the foreseeable future.

At least we have awesome videos like this to remember the place by!

Hat tip to @PaintingSurfer for the heads up.

